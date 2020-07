'Rosie the Riveter' making face masks

BOEING -- IS NOW ON THEFRONTLINES OF THE CORONAVIRUS-- MAKING MASKS.ABC'S DAVID WRIGHT HAS HERSTORY.SOT MAE 5;35 (ISO CAM) I'M 94YEARS OLD AND WELL ANDHEALTHY.THANK GOD.[GFX 1] MAE KRIER WAS JUST 17WHEN PEARL HARBOR WAS BOMBED.SOT MAE 2;19 (TWO CAM) I BUILTB17S AND B29S AT BOEING INSEATTLE DURING WORLD WAR TWO.AND DURING THE KOREAN WAR, IWORKED DURING THE KOREAN WAR.NATS ROSIE RIVETER SONG (MUSICFROM SONG) - [GFX 2] SHE'S ONEOF HUNDREDS OF AMERICAN WOMENWHO BECAME HEROES ON THE"ROSIE THE RIVETER"?IMMORTALIZED IN POSTER?

AND SONG!

"SHE'S MAKING HISTORY, WORKING FOR VICTORY, ROSIE THE RIVETER" KRIER IS STILL WORKING TODAY "I USED TO WORK WITH THE RIVET GUN NOW I'M WORKING WITH THE SEWING MACHINE."

MAKING FACEMASKS THESE DAYS! MORE THAN 300, SO FAR. "I HAVE A VARIETY - THIS ONES MY FAVORITE. THE POLKA DOT BANDANA"

HELPFUL TO ROSIE FOR KEEPING ONE'S HAIR OUT OF THE MACHINERY

NOW HAS AN ENTIRELY NEW PURPOSE IN THE AGE OF COVID-19. "IT SEEMS TO ME THAT WEARING A LITTLE FACEMASK IS NOT A BIG SACRIFICE, BUT THAT'S MY OPINION." THE MESSAGE STILL THE SAME "WE CAN DO IT!" IF WE ALL DO OUR PART.