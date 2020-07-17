Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lampard wary of Man Utd's 'potent' front three
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:20s - Published
Lampard wary of Man Utd's 'potent' front three

Lampard wary of Man Utd's 'potent' front three

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard believes Manchester United have the most 'potent' attacking threat in the country ahead of their FA Cup semi-final.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

malaysiandaily

Malaysian Daily News Chelsea wary of Man United's 'potent' front three, says Lampard - The Star Online https://t.co/uccq2a2PiV 9 hours ago

betodds24

betodds24 'The most potent front three in England' - Lampard wary of Rashford, Martial & Greenwood threat… https://t.co/qlxASHdmAa 22 hours ago

malaymail

Malay Mail Chelsea wary of Man United’s ‘potent’ front three, says Lampard | Malay Mail https://t.co/mYO2Th1xj1 1 day ago

Trippple12

Trippple1 Chelsea wary of Manchester United’s ‘potent’ front three, says Frank Lampard | Football News – Times of India https://t.co/wqOTLKAGRy 1 day ago

ReutersUK

Reuters UK Chelsea wary of Man United's 'potent' front three, says Lampard https://t.co/uX6OOWdBpE https://t.co/p5WtX4wNcX 1 day ago

PavRana_7

Pav Rana _MUFC99 🔴⚪⚫ Unformiddable and dangerous!! These 3 together, will get the job done. No doubt about it. Capable of running riot i… https://t.co/nXEz7jjjgw 2 days ago

16Scmanish

Manish Kumar RT @TOISportsNews: Chelsea wary of Manchester United's 'potent' front three, says Frank Lampard https://t.co/jW3uzpBexJ 2 days ago

FirstpostSports

Firstpost Sports “We know they are playing well, they’ve got a very potent front three, the most potent in the country on pure numbe… https://t.co/TOf9g1um6e 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Chelsea wary of Man United's 'potent' front three, says Lampard [Video]

Chelsea wary of Man United's 'potent' front three, says Lampard

Frank Lampard says Chelsea's defence must be on high-alert during their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:44Published