Dead body found near submerged bus under Minto Bridge
A body was found near waterlogged road under Minto Bridge on July 19.

It was retrieved by a trackman working at New Delhi yard.

Trackman Ramniwas Meena said, "I spotted the body while I was on duty at the tracks.

I came down, swam and retrieved it.

The body was floating in front of a bus." Road was severely waterlogged following rainfall early morning on July 19.

