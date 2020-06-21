Dead body found near submerged bus under Minto Bridge

A body was found near waterlogged road under Minto Bridge on July 19.

It was retrieved by a trackman working at New Delhi yard.

Trackman Ramniwas Meena said, "I spotted the body while I was on duty at the tracks.

I came down, swam and retrieved it.

The body was floating in front of a bus." Road was severely waterlogged following rainfall early morning on July 19.