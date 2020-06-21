Dead body found near submerged bus under Minto Bridge

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
New Delhi Capital of India
No 'Operation Lotus' in Maharashtra, says Fadnavis after meeting ShahFormer Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said no "Operation Lotus" was happening in Maharashtra as the Maha Vikas Aghadi govt will collapse on its own..
IndiaTimes
Struggling India set to cross 1 million coronavirus casesNEW DELHI (AP) — India has crossed 1 million coronavirus cases, third only to the United States and Brazil, prompting concerns about its readiness to confront..
WorldNews
South China Sea is part of global commons: MEA
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:00Published
Road A demarcated land route with a suitable surface between places
Driver charged with speeding at 143mph on A-road in Scottish HighlandsPolice say speeding incident took place near Inverness on Friday evening
Independent
Road-Tripping For Vacation? Here's How To Stay Safe During The Pandemic
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42Published
Imphal-Jiribam highway cut off after massive landslide
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:34Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this