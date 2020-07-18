Black Lives Matter mural defaced for the third time in a week outside Trump Tower

Global  
 

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
The Black Lives Matter street mural in front of Trump Tower in New York has been defaced for the third time in a week.

The latest incident filmed Saturday afternoon (July 18) shows two women pouring blue paint over the mural before smearing it into the letters.

"Black Lives Matter?

But you want to defund the police for black people?!" the woman in the video can be heard shouting.

"The women were wearing shirts with Jesus on them.

Both women were arrested and rushed away from the scene.

The scene lasted for a while, one officer seemingly struggling to contain one of the perps," the filmer told Newsflare.

One of the officers at the scene slipped on the paint and injured his head and arm, according to local reports, he is recovering in a local hospital.




