Car travels with 18 people crammed onto the roof

This is the astonishing moment a whole family travelled together - with at least 18 people crammed onto a car roof.
Three generations of extended relatives were sitting on the roof of the silver Nissan in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
Shocked road users watched as the vehicle - with several people already crammed into the cabin and passenger seats.
Eighteen people were visible on the roof and bonnet of the car, including a grandmother carrying a sleeping baby and several children.
The shocked driver who recorded the scene said: ''There were so many people that I couldn't count them all.
I think they had no other way of travelling.''
The clip was filmed on May 17.