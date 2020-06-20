Global  
 

Car travels with 18 people crammed onto the roof
Car travels with 18 people crammed onto the roof

This is the astonishing moment a whole family travelled together - with at least 18 people crammed onto a car roof.

Three generations of extended relatives were sitting on the roof of the silver Nissan in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Shocked road users watched as the vehicle - with several people already crammed into the cabin and passenger seats.

Eighteen people were visible on the roof and bonnet of the car, including a grandmother carrying a sleeping baby and several children.

The shocked driver who recorded the scene said: ''There were so many people that I couldn't count them all.

I think they had no other way of travelling.'' The clip was filmed on May 17.

