Prince William visits a homeless facility for rough sleepers

The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex have agreed to divide the future proceeds of their mother’s memorial fund between them as part of the separation of the brothers’ charitable activities. According to financial documents, an agreement was signed in December last year between the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the now abandoned Sussex Royal Foundation.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited have visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn to mark the NHS's 72nd birthday. Prince William thanked the staff for the gifts they made for his and Kate's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
With the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases across the nation, priests have urged the devotees to offer prayers of Sawan from home. Sawan is considered to be one of the most auspicious months of the year dedicated to Lord Shiva.
The growing cases of COVID-19 have impacted the economy. Vegetable traders are facing difficulties due to COVID-19 pandemic in Shimla as Shortage of labourers led to low production. One of the vegetable vendors said, "There is shortage of labourers, so production is low. The sudden decisions by authorities and imposition of lockdown in other states are also affecting us."
A total of six people have been arrested in connection with a man being tonsured and forced to chant anti-Nepal slogans in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday adding that the man is an Indian national and a resident of Varanasi. A video of the incident had surfaced online and was widely shared. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Varanasi Amit Pathak said, "A person, Arun Pathak posted a video on Facebook on July 16 containing objectionable remarks about political persons from neighbouring country. We took cognisance of the video and registered a case. We've arrested 6 persons in connection with the case. We contacted the person seen in video (posing as Nepali national whose head was tonsured). He is Indian national and was paid Rs 1,000 for being recorded in video. We're investigating the matter." The video also showed 'Jai Shri Ram' being painted on the man's scalp by members of the group.
Residents in Ashford, Kent have expressed concern over the threat of a local lockdown of the town amid a reported rise in Covid-19 cases. Locals said they supported the powers being handed to the council rather than being decided in London.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced an extension of the ATOL scheme to protect consumers who accept refund credit notes for cancelled package holidays if the issuing travel firm later collapses.