Prince William visits a homeless facility for rough sleepers
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 03:17s - Published
Prince William visits a homeless facility for rough sleepers

Prince William visits a homeless facility for rough sleepers

Prince William has visited a facility for rough sleepers to see how a partnership of voluntary, community and public service organisations managed to provide support during COVID.

The Duke of Cambridge saw first-hand how dedicated services have been provided for people experiencing homelessness.

The Duke also spoke to past and present clients of a local shelter for the homeless.

Report by Blairm.

Could the pandemic give the homeless a fresh start? [Video]

Could the pandemic give the homeless a fresh start?

Homeless support workers and rough sleepers themselves are urging the government not to let the gains made through their "Everyone in" initiative fall by the wayside. As the hotels set up to provide..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:45Published