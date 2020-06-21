Prince William visits a homeless facility for rough sleepers

Prince William has visited a facility for rough sleepers to see how a partnership of voluntary, community and public service organisations managed to provide support during COVID.

The Duke of Cambridge saw first-hand how dedicated services have been provided for people experiencing homelessness.

The Duke also spoke to past and present clients of a local shelter for the homeless.

Report by Blairm.

