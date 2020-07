Jones: Hull win gives Luton 'a great chance' to stay up Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:28s - Published 3 minutes ago Jones: Hull win gives Luton 'a great chance' to stay up Nathan Jones says Luton have given themselves 'a great chance' of staying in the Championship with their 1-0 win over Hull City. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this