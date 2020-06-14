Watch: House collapses in Delhi's Anna Nagar following downpour



A body was found near waterlogged road under Minto Bridge on July 19. North Delhi Mayor, Jai Prakash asked the state government to take the responsibility of the incident. She said, "Where is Delhi government today, we can let Delhi suffer through such problems. It is our responsibility to protect Delhi from such situations. Delhi government should not only take the responsibility of the incident but should also provide support. And in order to avoid such situations, government should work. Today where is Delhi government, where are their MLAs." Aam Aadmi Party leader, Sanjay Singh said, "A driver was trying to take his vehicle out of waterlogged patch of road, leading to his death. There're many agencies like MCD, PWD and Jal Board to deal with water logging, making it difficult to ascertain who is responsible for water logging at a particular place." Credit: ANI Duration: 03:22 Published on January 1, 1970 Why Delhi goes underwater every year in Monsoon? Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claims to make Delhi a 'world-class' capital, however, images that appear every year during monsoon narrate a completely different..

DNA 2 hours ago Severe waterlogging in parts of Delhi following downpour



Streets in parts of the national capital were severely waterlogged on July 19 following heavy rainfall. Commuters struggled to cross water filled roads. One of the locals said, "There was no traffic man present to warn that streets were water logged. Now I am stuck here, my wife is not well. I can neither move forward nor go back. What to do?" Credit: ANI Duration: 02:45 Published on January 1, 1970

