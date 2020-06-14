Global  
 

Watch: House collapses in Delhi's Anna Nagar following downpour
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:37s
An entire house building collapsed in Delhi's Anna Nagar slum area following downpour on July 19.

Several shanties were also damaged as road caved in.

Heavy rainfall led the waterlogging in parts of Delhi this morning.

A dead body was also found under Minto Bridge.

Body found under waterlogged Minto Bridge, North Delhi Mayor calls Delhi govt 'irresponsible' [Video]

Body found under waterlogged Minto Bridge, North Delhi Mayor calls Delhi govt 'irresponsible'

A body was found near waterlogged road under Minto Bridge on July 19. North Delhi Mayor, Jai Prakash asked the state government to take the responsibility of the incident. She said, "Where is Delhi government today, we can let Delhi suffer through such problems. It is our responsibility to protect Delhi from such situations. Delhi government should not only take the responsibility of the incident but should also provide support. And in order to avoid such situations, government should work. Today where is Delhi government, where are their MLAs." Aam Aadmi Party leader, Sanjay Singh said, "A driver was trying to take his vehicle out of waterlogged patch of road, leading to his death. There're many agencies like MCD, PWD and Jal Board to deal with water logging, making it difficult to ascertain who is responsible for water logging at a particular place."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:22Published

Why Delhi goes underwater every year in Monsoon?

 Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claims to make Delhi a 'world-class' capital, however, images that appear every year during monsoon narrate a completely different..
DNA
Severe waterlogging in parts of Delhi following downpour [Video]

Severe waterlogging in parts of Delhi following downpour

Streets in parts of the national capital were severely waterlogged on July 19 following heavy rainfall. Commuters struggled to cross water filled roads. One of the locals said, "There was no traffic man present to warn that streets were water logged. Now I am stuck here, my wife is not well. I can neither move forward nor go back. What to do?"

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:45Published

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia Watch: House collapses in #Delhi’s #AnnaNagar following downpour https://t.co/aWBfs0997Q #DelhiRains 1 minute ago

aishwar1191

AS1191 Watch: House collapses near ITO in Delhi following heavy rainfall https://t.co/2R9asLjN9n via @economictimes 😳😢 @ArvindKejriwal 2 minutes ago

uchandan16

Shailendra Upadhyay 🇮🇳 RT @dna: #Watch | A house near ITO collapses as road caves in after heavy rainfall lashes parts of Delhi-NCR Read here- https://t.co/z1kYx… 47 minutes ago

AjoyGho93720883

Ajoy Ghosh RT @indiatvnews: 2-storey house collapses, washed away at Delhi's ITO during heavy rainfall | WATCH, reports @abhayparashar #DelhiRains #D… 1 hour ago

dna

DNA #Watch | A house near ITO collapses as road caves in after heavy rainfall lashes parts of Delhi-NCR Read here-… https://t.co/RFT426s6DU 1 hour ago

himdaughter

Shailja Drains of Delhi, some original tributaries to river Yamuna; cause havoc after just 2hr deluge. Unauthorised constru… https://t.co/G691VKS2zR 2 hours ago

JK247News

JK 24x7 News #WATCH : 2-storey house collapses, washed away at Delhi's ITO during heavy rainfall | #DelhiRains #DelhiRains… https://t.co/bRhFhpyTs9 2 hours ago


