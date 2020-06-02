Beatrice sends wedding bouquet to Westminster Abbey

In keeping with royal tradition, Princess Beatrice has sent the bouquet she carried during her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday to Westminster Abbey where it was laid to rest on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.

Report by Etemadil.

