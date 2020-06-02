Beatrice sends wedding bouquet to Westminster Abbey

In keeping with royal tradition, Princess Beatrice has sent the bouquet she carried during her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday to Westminster Abbey where it was laid to rest on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.
Buckingham Palace has released new photographs of the wedding of Princess Beatrice and property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.The pictures, released on Saturday, show Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi leaving the church after the service, and the couple with the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.They were married in a small family ceremony on Friday at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, Buckingham Palace said.
Britain's Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, married her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday. Queen Elizabeth and a small number of guests attended the secure ceremony. Adam Reed reports.
There were wedding bells for Princess Beatrice. CNN reports that the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, got married on Friday, in a secret Windsor Castle wedding. Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a wealthy real estate developer, who is head of a company called Banda Property. He also has a 2-year-old son from a previous relationship.
Prince William has visited a facility for rough sleepers to see how a partnership of voluntary, community and public service organisations managed to provide support during COVID. The Duke of Cambridge saw first-hand how dedicated services have been provided for people experiencing homelessness. The Duke also spoke to past and present clients of a local shelter for the homeless.
A total of six people have been arrested in connection with a man being tonsured and forced to chant anti-Nepal slogans in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday adding that the man is an Indian national and a resident of Varanasi. A video of the incident had surfaced online and was widely shared. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Varanasi Amit Pathak said, "A person, Arun Pathak posted a video on Facebook on July 16 containing objectionable remarks about political persons from neighbouring country. We took cognisance of the video and registered a case. We've arrested 6 persons in connection with the case. We contacted the person seen in video (posing as Nepali national whose head was tonsured). He is Indian national and was paid Rs 1,000 for being recorded in video. We're investigating the matter." The video also showed 'Jai Shri Ram' being painted on the man's scalp by members of the group.
Residents in Ashford, Kent have expressed concern over the threat of a local lockdown of the town amid a reported rise in Covid-19 cases. Locals said they supported the powers being handed to the council rather than being decided in London.