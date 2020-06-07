Israelis protest against Netanyahu, gov't handling of COVID-19

|
Israel Country in Western Asia
CENTCOM chief warns Hezbollah during Mideast tourMilitary analysts generally believe that if Hezbollah were to attack Israel, it would get its butt kicked, and vice versa. There would be no gain, only pain...
WorldNews
Lloyd Russell-Moyle: Labour MP resigns from frontbench amid JK Rowling trans row and Israel commentsA Labour MP forced to apologise twice in a month has resigned from Sir Keir Starmer's frontbench team.
Independent
Netanyahu accused of 'bribing the masses' with Israeli cash handoutBenjamin Netanyahu has been accused of attempting to deflect public anger around his handling of Israel’s pandemic and an ongoing corruption trial by proposing..
WorldNews
Three defense projects win Israel's top security prizeThree classified defense projects by the Mossad spy agency, Shin Bet security service, IDF and defense companies have been awarded Israel’s top security prize,..
WorldNews
Benjamin Netanyahu 9th Prime Minister of Israel
The Benjamin Netanyahu Twitter hack that never wasPoliticians and celebrities have had their accounts hijacked but not, apparently, Benjamin Netanyahu.
BBC News
Protest Against Government’s Economic Response to Virus Turns ViolentThousands of Israelis demonstrated in downtown Tel Aviv on Motzoei Shabbos, protesting what they claim to be Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s failure to..
WorldNews
France's Macron asks Israel to drop West Bank annexation plansMacron tells Netanyahu in a phone call the annexation of the Palestinian territory will contravene international law. ......
WorldNews
