Israelis protest against Netanyahu, gov't handling of COVID-19
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Israelis protest against Netanyahu, gov't handling of COVID-19

Israelis protest against Netanyahu, gov't handling of COVID-19

Police fire tear gas and water cannon to disperse demonstrators who gathered around the prime minister's residence.

CENTCOM chief warns Hezbollah during Mideast tour

 Military analysts generally believe that if Hezbollah were to attack Israel, it would get its butt kicked, and vice versa. There would be no gain, only pain...
Lloyd Russell-Moyle: Labour MP resigns from frontbench amid JK Rowling trans row and Israel comments

 A Labour MP forced to apologise twice in a month has resigned from Sir Keir Starmer's frontbench team.
Netanyahu accused of 'bribing the masses' with Israeli cash handout

 Benjamin Netanyahu has been accused of attempting to deflect public anger around his handling of Israel’s pandemic and an ongoing corruption trial by proposing..
Three defense projects win Israel's top security prize

 Three classified defense projects by the Mossad spy agency, Shin Bet security service, IDF and defense companies have been awarded Israel’s top security prize,..
The Benjamin Netanyahu Twitter hack that never was

 Politicians and celebrities have had their accounts hijacked but not, apparently, Benjamin Netanyahu.
Protest Against Government’s Economic Response to Virus Turns Violent

 Thousands of Israelis demonstrated in downtown Tel Aviv on Motzoei Shabbos, protesting what they claim to be Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s failure to..
France's Macron asks Israel to drop West Bank annexation plans

 Macron tells Netanyahu in a phone call the annexation of the Palestinian territory will contravene international law. ......
Benjamin Netanyahu has been accused of attempting to deflect public anger around his handling of Israel's pandemic and an ongoing corruption trial by proposing a cash handout.
Jialarie

bisssss 🇻🇮 RT @Reuters: Israelis protest against Netanyahu, government handling of COVID-19 crisis https://t.co/DuJJMAs9H1 https://t.co/eIgycrzFNy 6 minutes ago

Raja1asi

Ali mohammad asaf RT @trtworld: Israeli police use tear gas and water cannons to disperse demonstrators protesting against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu… 17 minutes ago

HafsaZia8

Hafsa Zia RT @hafsazia2013: #PalestineSeeksAttention Israelis protest against Benjamin Netanyahu's West Bank annexation plan https://t.co/WzHi0HsbJB… 18 minutes ago

newsilkroadnews

newsilkroadmedia Israelis protest against Netanyahu, gov't handling of COVID-19 https://t.co/2Vl4aH2gIw 18 minutes ago

hafsazia2013

Hafsa Zia #PalestineSeeksAttention Israelis protest against Benjamin Netanyahu's West Bank annexation plan… https://t.co/N7YRytNnxm 23 minutes ago

elisulam

Eli Sullam RT @Reuters: Israelis protest against Netanyahu, gov't handling of COVID-19 crisis https://t.co/c9XN3LC45d https://t.co/m2zLyJQXoI 25 minutes ago

mariodelg

mariodelg RT @AJEnglish: Israelis protest against Netanyahu, gov't handling of COVID-19 https://t.co/yT16hrCrB9 30 minutes ago

Relic_USA

RELIC (tm) RT @JoelCRosenberg: Israelis protest against Netanyahu, gov't handling of COVID — “Hit by high unemployment, a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases… 36 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Israel: Jewish-Arab protest against plans to annex parts of West Bank [Video]

Israel: Jewish-Arab protest against plans to annex parts of West Bank

The protest in Tel Aviv came weeks before the Israeli government is expected to push forward on annexation as PM Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to do.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:07Published
Israel: Thousands rally against West Bank annexation plan [Video]

Israel: Thousands rally against West Bank annexation plan

Israeli protesters, from Arab and Jewish rights groups, warn the decision to turn occupation into annexation, in breach of international law, would leave Israel's reputation in tatters.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published