COVID-19 crisis forces Nigeria's wealthy to use local hospitals
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:32s - Published
COVID-19 crisis forces Nigeria's wealthy to use local hospitals

Doctors are reporting a sharp increase in the number of government officials and business leaders seeking treatment in local hospitals.

Coronavirus fallout: IMF says Nigeria economy to shrink by 3.4 % [Video]

Global coronavirus lockdowns and low oil prices to hit Nigeria's economy, already reeling from high unemployment.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:55Published

'My Nigerian great-grandfather sold slaves'

 Colonial slave-traders are seeing their legacies reassessed, but what about the Africans who profited?
BBC News
Suspect arrested in grisly murder of tech CEO [Video]

[NFA] The personal assistant to Fahim Saleh, founder of the Nigerian ride-sharing app Gokada, was arrested on Friday in the grisly murder of the 33-year-old tech entrepreneur in his Manhattan apartment. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:57Published

