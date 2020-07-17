3-member team arrives in Patna to review COVID-19 situation

President Ram Nath Kovind in his address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day said that celebrations of Independence Day this year will be rather restrained. He said, "Celebrations of Independence Day this year will be rather restrained. The world confronts a deadly virus which has disrupted all activities and taken a huge toll. It has altered the world we lived in before pandemic." President Kovind said that August 15 fills us with excitement of unfurling the tricolour, taking part in celebrations and listening to patriotic songs. "Youth of India should feel special pride of being citizens of free nation." For COVID warriors, President said, "The nation is indebted to doctors, nurses and other health workers who have been continuously on the forefront of our fight against this virus. Unfortunately, many of them have lost their lives battling the pandemic. They are our national heroes." He further said, "We have learnt some tough lessons in the year 2020. The invisible virus has demolished the illusion that human being is the master of nature. I believe, it is still not too late for humanity to correct its course and live in harmony with nature."
On Friday, shares of Novavax leaped as much as 13.3%. It comes after Novavax finalized a deal with the UK to supply 60 million doses of its potential coronavirus vaccine. The biotech company didn't reveal how much the UK paid for the doses. According to a press release the UK government will collaborate with Novavax on phase 3 trials of its NVX-CoV2373 vaccine.
National Disaster Response Force rescued a man trapped under tree in Bihar's Siwan. The incident took place on August 13. Shopkeeper of a shop was sound sleep in his shop when a tree fell on the shop. The incident left the shopkeeper stuck under the tree and his broken shop.
Union Minister and MP from Patna Sahib Ravi Shankar Prasad on August 13 visited Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in Patna to inspect COVID-19 facilities. Union Minister visit come amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state. He also interacted with the Doctors, medical staff present at the hospital.
As the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput intensifies, Union Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has now called for a fair probe into the case. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Editor-in-Chief Shashi Shekhar, Prasad said that the actor's loss is a loss for the nation and not just the state of Bihar. The minister said that he was extremely saddened by the incident and the politics that followed his death. He also narrated an incident when he met the actor at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Sushant SIngh Rajput died of suicide on June 14, 2020. The case has now been handed over to the CBI after an open tug-of-war between the Maharashtra police and the Bihar police. Sushant's father has named the deceased actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in the FIR filed in Patna and accused her of abetment to suicide. He also alleged that there were some fraudulent financial transactions, following which the Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering acase. Rhea and her family members have been questioned several times by the agency so far. Watch this full video for all the details.
Testing of COVID-19 has increased in India. As per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a record high of 8,48,728 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. This has taken the cumulative tests to 2,76,94,416. 12,608 new COVID-19 cases, and 364 deaths reported in Maharashtra. Delhi reported 1,192 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths. Tamil Nadu reported 5,890 new COVID-19 cases and 117 deaths taking total number of cases to 3,26,245.
A 25-year-old woman gave birth to a baby girl on a rescue boat of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in flood-hit East Champaran district on July 26. Mother and baby were shifted to nearby primary health centre by ambulance. Both mother and daughter are in a stable condition.