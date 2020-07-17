3-member team arrives in Patna to review COVID-19 situation

Global  
 

As Bihar is witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases, a three-member team, including Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal, on July 19 arrived in Patna.

Team will assess the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Bihar has 9392 active cases of COVID-19 as of today.

Bhagalpur, Munger, East Champaran are the worst affected areas.

