Spa day for giant bull Hippo as African Jacana bird picks bugs off its back

A huge hippopotamus enjoys a relaxing spa day while dozing in a pool in Kruger National Park.

The clip, filmed on January 16 shows an African jacana bird pecking insects off the hippos back while he relaxes.

"The Biyamiti Weir is Kruger National Park is unique in that the road passes below the weir wall, allowing close eye-level views of the wildlife in the weir pool.

The Hippo stirred now and then, opening an eye to check what was going on.

He was not in the least bothered by the Jacana, which picked up a piece of waterweed and dropped it on his nose!" Nature enthusiast Bob Humphries told Newsflare.