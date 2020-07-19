Global  
 

Two-story building comes crashing down after heavy rain lashes Indian Capital, Delhi
A two-story building was seen crashing down after heavy rains lashed the Indian capital, Delhi on Sunday 19th July.

The footage shows the structure coming down all at once as the people watch it helplessly and scream The incident happened at around 7:30 AM in the morning at Anna Nagar area near ITO in East Delhi.

Nobody was seen trapped in the incident as nobody was present inside the house at the time of the incident.

However, Centralized Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and fire engines reached at the spot to make sure everything was alright and no lives were affected or lost due to the incident.

