Paris Plages opens with floating cinema on the Seine
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
With an unusual alternative to indoor movie theatres in the time of COVID-19, Paris Plages has this year opened with an open-air cinema set on the banks of the River Seine.

