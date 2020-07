Related videos from verified sources 4000 cyclists ride through Astoria, Queens for Black Lives Matter



At least 4000 cyclists were seen riding through the streets of New York in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. The clip, filmed on July 18 shows the bicycle group called the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:55 Published 6 hours ago Black Lives Matter mural defaced for the third time in a week outside Trump Tower



The Black Lives Matter street mural in front of Trump Tower in New York has been defaced for the third time in a week. The latest incident filmed Saturday afternoon (July 18) shows two women pouring.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:15 Published 6 hours ago Black Lives Matter Mural Vandalized Twice In One Day



A police officer was injured Saturday trying to stop a protester as she splashed black paint over the mural in front of Trump Tower, and before the paint could even be cleaned up, another person.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:47 Published 10 hours ago