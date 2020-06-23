Global  
 

Assad casts ballot in Syrian parliament election
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Syria is holding parliamentary elections across government-controlled areas of the country, as President Bashar al-Assad marks 20 years in power amid continuing war and deep economic woes.View on euronews

Bashar al-Assad Bashar al-Assad President of Syria since 2000

Syrians Vote for New Parliament Amid Measures Against Virus

 Syrians headed to polling stations in government-held parts of the war-torn country on Sunday to elect a new parliament amid strict health measures to prevent..
WorldNews
Syria launches parliamentary elections amid war, economic woes [Video]

Syria launches parliamentary elections amid war, economic woes

Experts say legislative vote lacks legitimacy as candidates either members or allies of Bashar al-Assad's Baath Party.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:39Published

Iran-Syria accord first step to defang US Caesar sanctions: Assad's top aide

 A senior aide to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has hailed a comprehensive military-security deal recently signed with Iran as the first step to overcome..
WorldNews
US sanctions on Syria: Caesar Act to take effect on Wednesday [Video]

US sanctions on Syria: Caesar Act to take effect on Wednesday

New US sanctions against Syria aim to prevent international engagement with Bashar al-Assad's government.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:34Published

Syria Syria Country in the Middle East

UK court: 'ISIL bride' Begum can return to fight for citizenship [Video]

UK court: 'ISIL bride' Begum can return to fight for citizenship

Shamima Begum who had her UK citizenship revoked after joining ISIL in Syria should be allowed to return, judges say.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:32Published

Shamima Begum: Leaving Isis Britons in Syrian camps could be more dangerous than allowing them into UK, government warned

 Ministers accused of 'putting their heads in the sand' on threat posed by terrorists detained in unstable foreign camps
Independent

