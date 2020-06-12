COVID-19: Doctor at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital agrees with IMA's claim of community transmission in India

On being asked on the claim made by Indian Medical Association (IMA) that the community transmission of COVID-19 is started in India, Dr Arvind Kumar, Chairman, Centre for Chest Surgery, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on July 19 stated that he is 100% agreed with IMA.
He said, "Community transmission has been there from quite some time.
It was localised to pockets, for instance- in Dharavi and several areas of Delhi.
I 100% agree with IMA that there is community transmission in India." The total number of COVID-19 cases in national capital is over 1.2 lakhs.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 30 said that reduction of VAT levied on diesel will help common man and will boost economic activity. "Ours is the common man's government, we are always making efforts to make the common man's life better. There was inflation during COVID. The reduction in fuel prices impacts everything. This will help people and will boost economic activity," said Kejriwal to ANI.
The NHS has launched a new advertising campaign to encourage members of thepublic to get a test should they experience coronavirus symptoms. The videofocuses on how testing for Covid-19 can help life to return to as close tonormal as possible for millions of people in a way that is safe and protectsour NHS.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Vice Chairman, Dr SP Byotra, on June 12 stated that the curve of COVID-19 doesn't seem to flatten very soon. India might see a peak in early or mid-July or possibly in August, he added. "Moreover, I don't anticipate the vaccine till the first quarter of next year," Byotra further added.
In a shocking incident from the capital, a man was robbed of his scooty in Shahdara by gun toting criminals. The incident, which has been captured on CCTV, shows the masked criminals on a bike, surrounding the man and threatening him at gunpoint to let go of his scooty and his bag. The victim can be seen nervously giving in to the demands of the gun wielding criminals. The criminals then scoot off from the area with one of them keeping his gun pointed at the victim. The incident happened at around 6 pm on 27th of July. Police have started a probe and are looking into the CCTV visuals for any clues that could help them identify the robbers. The incident in the capital has sent shockwaves and questions are being raised about the law and order situation in the capital. The complete lack of fear of the law witnessed in the robbery raises questions that the Delhi police will need to answer urgently. Watch the full video to see how the incident played out.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:24Published
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on July 30 questioned "New Education Policy 2020" and said that the policy is either silent or confused on how the reforms mentioned in the draft will be achieved. "Nation was waiting for a new Education Policy for 34 years. It's now here. It's a forward-looking document which accepts flaws of today's education system but has two issues with it - it was unable to break free of pressures of education's old traditions, Secondly, the Policy doesn't say how will the reforms, it speaks of, will be achieved. The Policy is either silent or confused on those issues," said Delhi Education Minister.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra handed over the documents of her central government allotted accommodation, to officials of Central Public Works Department. She vacated the accommodation at Delhi's Lodhi Estate on July 30. The Central govt cancelled the allotment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's official accommodation on July 01.
India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 12,87,945 on July 24. Total active cases reached 4,40,135 and death toll has reached 30,601 today. 1,54,28,170 samples have been tested in India till July 23. Maharashtra reported 9,615 new COVID-19 positive cases and 278 deaths today. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 3,57,117 including 1,99,967 discharged cases and 13,132 deaths. 6 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases in Dharavi to 2,519 including 2,141 discharges and 128 active cases. Tamil Nadu reports 88 deaths and 6,785 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases stand at 1,99,749 including 53,132 active cases, 1,43,297 discharged cases and 3,320 deaths. 1025 COVID-19 positive cases, 1866 patients recovered/discharged/migrated and 32 deaths in Delhi today. The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 1,28,389 including 1,10,931 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,777 deaths. 5328 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 13,810 Rapid antigen tests conducted today. A total of 9,08,735 tests have been done so far.
India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 11,92,915 on July 22. Total active cases reached 4,11,133 and death toll has reached 28,732 today. Maharashtra reported 10,576 new COVID-19 cases and 280 deaths today. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 3,37,607 including 1,87,769 recovered and 12,556 deaths. As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai's Dharavi area reported 5 new COVID-19 cases today, taking total number of cases to 2,507 out of which 141 cases are active. Tamil Nadu reports 74 deaths and 5,849 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases stands at 51,765 and 2,700 deaths. 1227 COVID-19 positive cases, 1532 recovered/discharged/migrated and 29 deaths reported in Delhi today. The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 1,26,323 including 1,07,650 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,719 deaths.
India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 11,55,191 on July 21. Total active cases reached 4,02,529 and death toll has reached 28,084 today. Maharashtra reported 8,369 new COVID-19 cases and 246 deaths today. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 3,27,031 including 1,82,217 recovered and 1,32,236 active cases. As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai's Dharavi area reported 10 new COVID-19 cases today, taking total cases to 2,502 out of which 151 cases are active. Tamil Nadu reports 75 deaths and 4,965 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases stands at 51,344 and 2,626 deaths. 1349 COVID-19 positive cases, 1200 recovered/discharged/migrated and 27 deaths reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 1,25,096 including 1,06,118 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3690 deaths. 5651 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 15,201 Rapid antigen tests conducted today. A total of 8,51,311 tests have been done so far.
A Covid-19 positive woman was allegedly molested by a doctor, who was also admitted as a patient in the isolation ward, at a hospital in Noida, according to Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:09Published