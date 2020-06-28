Protesters in London campaign against wearing masks

|
London Capital of the United Kingdom
Brent shooting: Man shot dead named as Billy McCullaghBilly McCullagh, 27, was shot in the chest in the early hours on Thursday in Brent, north London.
BBC News
Harry Dunn: UK powerless to force extradition of suspect, says RaabTeen's mother pleads with government to make son 'top priority' during US secretary of state's London visit
Independent
Russian ambassador rejects virus vaccine hacking claimsLONDON (AP) — Russia’s ambassador to Britain has rejected allegations that his country’s intelligence services sought to steal information about a..
WorldNews
Canisters and bottles thrown at police in Finsbury Park
Hyde Park, London Royal Park in London, United Kingdom
London mayor and Met chief remember victims on 15th anniversary of July 7 blasts
Students demand change for racial inequality in All Black Lives Matter march
