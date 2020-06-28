Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protesters in London campaign against wearing masks
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Protesters in London campaign against wearing masks

Protesters in London campaign against wearing masks

People attend a protest against the wearing of masks during the coronavirus outbreak, in Hyde Park, London.

Campaigner Leah Butler-Smith speaks.The demonstration at Speakers’ Corner was by the Keep Britain Free group.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Brent shooting: Man shot dead named as Billy McCullagh

 Billy McCullagh, 27, was shot in the chest in the early hours on Thursday in Brent, north London.
BBC News

Harry Dunn: UK powerless to force extradition of suspect, says Raab

 Teen's mother pleads with government to make son 'top priority' during US secretary of state's London visit
Independent

Russian ambassador rejects virus vaccine hacking claims

 LONDON (AP) — Russia’s ambassador to Britain has rejected allegations that his country’s intelligence services sought to steal information about a..
WorldNews
Canisters and bottles thrown at police in Finsbury Park [Video]

Canisters and bottles thrown at police in Finsbury Park

Two men have been arrested after officers were met with violence while trying to break up “unlicensed music event” in north London, Scotland Yard said.The Metropolitan Police said residents living near the Woodberry Down Estate in Finsbury Park alerted officers to the event from 11pm on Friday night.Officers attended and attempted to get the crowd to leave but the group became hostile, the force added added.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published

Hyde Park, London Hyde Park, London Royal Park in London, United Kingdom

London mayor and Met chief remember victims on 15th anniversary of July 7 blasts [Video]

London mayor and Met chief remember victims on 15th anniversary of July 7 blasts

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick and London Mayor Sadiq Khan have laid wreaths at the 7/7 memorial in Hyde Park on the 15th anniversary of the terror attack. British Transport Police Chief Constable Paul Crowther, City of London Police Commissioner Ian Dyson and Transport for London Commissioner Mike Brown were also among the group who paid tribute to the victims at 8.50am – the time the first bomb went off.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Students demand change for racial inequality in All Black Lives Matter march [Video]

Students demand change for racial inequality in All Black Lives Matter march

Dozens of people gather in Marble Arch in London in a All Black Lives Matter protest. The demonstrators walked from Hyde Park to Downing Street through Oxford street, in protest of racial inequality and police brutality. The group, mainly arranged by young people, are calling on the Government to commit to an end to racial discrimination in the criminal justice system, de-colonize the education system, commit to end racial disparities in the health system and implement recommendations made by MPs in reviews such as the Windrush Lessons Learnt report, Lammy Review, Timpson Review and Angiolini Review.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CDXX__420__56

CDXX Two people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after protesters released red dye into the Trafalgar… https://t.co/LsSKVK23Rl 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Protest held in London against China's expansionist policies [Video]

Protest held in London against China's expansionist policies

Indian Diaspora and a group of demonstrators led by displaced Muslims of Iranian origin demonstrated outside the Chinese Embassy in London on Sunday demanding their rights. They were joined by a few..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:48Published
Johnny Depp wrote messages in blood after broken bottle allegedly slashed his finger [Video]

Johnny Depp wrote messages in blood after broken bottle allegedly slashed his finger

Johnny Depp wrote messages in blood on a mirror after a broken bottle slashed his finger during a row with his ex-wife, a London court heard on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Thousands join Black Trans Lives Matter protest in London [Video]

Thousands join Black Trans Lives Matter protest in London

Thousands of protesters marched in central London to celebrate the black trans community and demonstrate against potential changes to the law that they fear could make it more difficult for trans..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 00:50Published