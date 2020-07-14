Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Floods in India, Nepal displace nearly 4 million
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Floods in India, Nepal displace nearly 4 million

Floods in India, Nepal displace nearly 4 million

Nearly four million people in India's northeastern state of Assam and neighbouring Nepal have been displaced by heavy flooding from monsoon rains, with dozens missing as deaths rose to at least 189, government officials said on Sunday.

Francis Maguire reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nepal Nepal Country in South Asia

6 arrested for tonsuring man, victim turns out to be resident of Varanasi: Police [Video]

6 arrested for tonsuring man, victim turns out to be resident of Varanasi: Police

A total of six people have been arrested in connection with a man being tonsured and forced to chant anti-Nepal slogans in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday adding that the man is an Indian national and a resident of Varanasi. A video of the incident had surfaced online and was widely shared. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Varanasi Amit Pathak said, "A person, Arun Pathak posted a video on Facebook on July 16 containing objectionable remarks about political persons from neighbouring country. We took cognisance of the video and registered a case. We've arrested 6 persons in connection with the case. We contacted the person seen in video (posing as Nepali national whose head was tonsured). He is Indian national and was paid Rs 1,000 for being recorded in video. We're investigating the matter." The video also showed 'Jai Shri Ram' being painted on the man's scalp by members of the group.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:21Published
India opens suspension bridge for Nepal resident Rtd soldier of Indian Army, other stranded for 30 mins [Video]

India opens suspension bridge for Nepal resident Rtd soldier of Indian Army, other stranded for 30 mins

India opened the suspension bridge for Nepal resident retired soldier in Indian Army on July 18. The suspension bridge in Dharchula between India and Nepal was opened for 30 minutes to repatriate citizens of both the country. The Border Security Force (BSF), Inspector said, "14 stranded Nepali nationals went back and 13 Indians returned. Some patients also came to this side for their treatment."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published

Assam Assam State in northeast India

Assam floods: State govt providing ration to people living in relief camps [Video]

Assam floods: State govt providing ration to people living in relief camps

The situation has worsened due to flood in Assam. State government is providing ration to people living in relief camps in Kamrup. President Gaon Panchayat, Paschim Gaon said, "Around 14,625 people affected in 10 villages in Kamrup due to floods. Government is doing all arrangements. We are distributing essentials to the affected people."According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 70 people died and more than 53 lakh people are affected across 30 districts. Additionally, agricultural land has been affected while thousands of people have been evacuated from the flood-affected areas.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:45Published

Assam flooding: Several rare rhinos die in India's Kaziranga park

 Eight one-horned rhinos have been killed after rains left 85% of the Kaziranga park under water.
BBC News

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Floods in India, Nepal displace nearly 4 million people, at least 189 dead

Nearly four million people in India's state of Assam and neighbouring Nepal have been displaced by...
News24 - Published

Millions displaced as monsoon floods hit India and Nepal

Millions of people have been displaced and nearly 200 killed as heavy rains batter India's...
SBS - Published


Tweets about this

TOITopStories

TOI Top Stories Floods in India, Nepal displace nearly 4 million people, at least 189 dead https://t.co/fMbd0d1gVL 3 minutes ago

GMHGOLIFE

Violet Hill Floods in India, Nepal displace nearly four million people, at least 189 dead https://t.co/b8vAqf0crj #SmartNews 4 minutes ago

While_NEWS

While NEWS Floods in India, Nepal displace almost four million folks, no less than 189 lifeless https://t.co/T9fcjNnquS 5 minutes ago

_eqwal

EQWAL RT @ReutersUK: Floods in India, Nepal displace nearly four million people, at least 189 dead https://t.co/R2wmgEDyVA https://t.co/Gi4AiMClhm 9 minutes ago

ChelseaScotlan1

Chelsea Scotland Floods in India, Nepal displace nearly four million people, at least 189 dead https://t.co/qi7GK4KAwl 10 minutes ago

MaxMunzoWhite

Treason to whiteness is loyalty to humanity RT @Reuters: Floods in India, Nepal displace nearly four million people, at least 189 dead https://t.co/vaxd4DcHQO https://t.co/DIKB7A7cua 11 minutes ago

northwind1ndn

Edward Stilson RT @Reuters: Floods in India, Nepal displace nearly four million people, at least 189 dead https://t.co/4s7mVRPtJY https://t.co/O4YoHuawtE 14 minutes ago

xhertx

XiXi Davey RT @ReutersIndia: Floods in India, Nepal displace nearly 4 million people, at least 189 dead https://t.co/WPNBgyEglc https://t.co/bCPXlpmxMY 28 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Nepalese man's head shaved over KP Sharma Oli's Ram birthplace comment [Video]

Nepalese man's head shaved over KP Sharma Oli's Ram birthplace comment

A group called Vishwa Hindu Sena allegedly shaved the head of a man purportedly from Nepal. The victim was made to shout slogans against Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, and also in support of Hindu..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:04Published
Rajasthan crisis: Sachin Pilot dropped as Deputy CM from Gehlot Cabinet | Oneindia News [Video]

Rajasthan crisis: Sachin Pilot dropped as Deputy CM from Gehlot Cabinet | Oneindia News

Rajasthan crisis deepens, Congress decides to sack Sachin Pilot from Cabinet, no longer Deputy Chief Minister; Nepal PM Oli claims Lord Ram was culturally deceived by India, his home is in Nepal;..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:51Published
Watch: Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM Oli's claims on Lord Ram [Video]

Watch: Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM Oli's claims on Lord Ram

Ayodhya priests lashed out at Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli over his claims on Lord Ram. Stoking a controversy, PM Oli had claimed that Lord Ram's birthplace is in Nepal. India-Nepal bilateral ties came under..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:41Published