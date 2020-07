Black Is King by Beyoncé on Disney+ - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Disney+ visual album Black Is King, directed by Beyoncé.

It features Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Jay-Z, Lupita Nyong'o and Kelly Rowland.

Black Is King Release Date: July 31, 2020 on Disney + Are you excited for Beyoncé's Black Is King?

