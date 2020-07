Governor DeSantis: Additional resources to fight COVID-19

Augustine on Saturday and discussed the latest coronavirus data.

FLORIDA IS NOW TESTING MORETHAN 100-THOUSAND PEOPLE PERDAY AND THAT IF YOU'RE OLDER -OR HAVE UNDERLYING MEDICALCONDITIONS, YOU NEED TO STAYHOME.

WPTV NEWS CHANNEL 5'SDEREK LOWE HAS MORE ON WHATFLORIDA GOVERNOR DESANTIS SAIDTODAY IS BEING DONE TO FIGHTTHE PANDEMIC.WE ARE GETTING 30,000 BOTTLESOF REMDESIVIR SENT TO THESTATE OF FLORIDA.

ON SATURDAY,GOVERNOR RON DESANTISANNOUNCING ADDITIONALRESOURCES NOW HEADING TOFLORIDA HOSPITALS TO HELPBATTLE COVID 19.

AND THATSENIORS AND THOSE WITHUNDERLYING CONDITIONS NEED TOSTAY HOME.

IF YOU'RE AGED 65OR PLUS LIMITING CONTACTOUTSIDE THE HOME AND AVOIDINGCROWDS.

IF YOU HAVE UNDERLYINGMEDICAL CONDITIONS YOU KNOW,DOING SIMILAR THINGS.

DESANTISSAYS THOSE WITH COVID 19ANTIBODIES CAN PLAY A HUGEROLE IN HELPING FIGHT THEDISEASE.

IF YOU HAVE AREPOSITIVE FOR ANTIBODIES, IFYOU HAVE CLEARED THE ILLNESS,PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING THEBLOOD BECAUSE OUR PHYSICIANSAND MEDICAL PERSONNEL COULDUSE.

AND THAT TESTING FORANTIBODIES IS NOW READILYAVAILABLE WITH FAST RESULTS.WE RECENTLY EXPANDED THAT TOTHE GENERAL PUBLIC..

THAT'S AREALLY BIG DEAL DIG IF YOUTEST ON A FRIDAY AND YOU CANGET THE RESULTS BEFORE YOU GOINTO WORK ON A MONDAY.SATURDAY'S DEATH TOLL OF 90NOW BRINGS THE TOTAL FOR THESTATE OF FLORIDA TO 4895.

47%OF THE DEATHS HAVE BEENINDIVIDUALS THAT WERE EITHERSTAFF OR RESIDENTS AT LONGTERM CARE FACILITIES.

THATINFORMATION ALL ACCORDING TOTHE FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH.

REPORTING IN PORT ST.LUCIE, IM DEREK LOWE.

FOX 29NEWS/WPTV NC5A PAIR OF NEW CURFEWS ARE ALSOIN PLACE THIS WEEKEND TO H