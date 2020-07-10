Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Japanese rocket carrying UAE Mars probe ready for launch
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Japanese rocket carrying UAE Mars probe ready for launch

Japanese rocket carrying UAE Mars probe ready for launch

A Japanese H-IIA rocket carrying a United Arab Emirates Mars spacecraft has been placed on the launch pad for Monday’s scheduled liftoff for the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission, officials said.The launch of the orbiter – named Amal, or Hope – from Tanegashima Space Centre on a small southern Japanese island was initially scheduled for last Wednesday but was delayed due to bad weather in the region.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Emirates Mars Mission Emirates Mars Mission space exploration probe mission to Mars


Mars Mars Fourth planet from the Sun in the Solar System

China moves rocket into place for upcoming Mars mission

 China has moved a rocket into position to launch a rover to Mars in one of three upcoming missions to the red planet, one from the U.S. and another by the United..
WorldNews

Wake up and look up to spy 5 planets and the moon simultaneously on July 19

 You'll have to be an early riser on July 19 to spot the crescent moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn in the sky all at one time.
USATODAY.com

Ingenuity will be the first helicopter to fly on Mars

 (CNN)When NASA's Perseverance rover launches at the end of this month, an experiment named Ingenuity will be safely tucked beneath the rover for the seven-month..
WorldNews

United Arab Emirates United Arab Emirates country in Middle East

How is the UAE participating in the global effort to cure COVID-19? [Video]

How is the UAE participating in the global effort to cure COVID-19?

Since the first case of COVID-19 in the UAE, in late January, the country has led a swift response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 12:00Published

NIA gets 7-days custody of prime accused in gold smuggling case

 A prime accused in the sensational Kerala gold smuggling case, Sarith PS, was sent to NIA custody for seven days by a special court here on Friday. Sarith, a..
IndiaTimes
Gold smuggling case: Prime accused Sarith PS brought to special court by NIA [Video]

Gold smuggling case: Prime accused Sarith PS brought to special court by NIA

Sarith PS, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case has been brought to a special court by National Investigation Team (NIA) on July 17 in Kochi. The hearing is underway. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on July 16 said that India is in touch with UAE authorities regarding the probe into Kerala gold smuggling case. 30 kg gold concealed in diplomatic baggage was seized at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport by the Customs Department after which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan government has come under fire from the opposition parties including Congress and BJP. BJP chief JP Nadda on July 12 had alleged the involvement of Kerala CM's office in the gold smuggling case.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published

H-IIA H-IIA Expendable medium-lift launch vehicle


Tanegashima Space Center Tanegashima Space Center Rocket-launch complex in Japan


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Japan rocket carrying UAE Mars probe ready for Monday launch

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese H-IIA rocket carrying a United Arab Emirates Mars spacecraft has been...
Seattle Times - Published

UAE's historic Mars launch now planned for Sunday evening

Washington DC (UPI) Jul 17, 2020 The United Arab Emirates' historic science mission to Mars now is...
Space Daily - Published

Bad weather may delay 1st UAE Mars mission on Japan rocket

TOKYO (AP) — Final preparations for the launch from Japan of the United Arab Emirates’ first Mars...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this

kitson

Josh Weinberger The Arab world’s first interplanetary mission: Japanese H-IIA rocket carrying a UAE Mars spacecraft is on the launc… https://t.co/87g0EN8wtf 5 minutes ago

Frednam

Fred Japan rocket carrying U.A.E. Mars probe ready for Monday launch A Japanese H-IIA rocket carrying a United Arab Emir… https://t.co/DefAHxx4p1 5 minutes ago

kamarulbahrin

kamarulbahrin RT @CGTNOfficial: A Japanese H-IIA rocket carrying a United Arab Emirates Mars spacecraft has been placed on the launch pad for Monday’s sc… 6 minutes ago

xtrabiggg

xťřåbíğģğ *Rhetorical Gymnastics & I.Q. Improv RT @STUinSD: A Japanese H-IIA rocket carrying a United Arab Emirates Mars spacecraft has been placed on the launch pad for Monday’s schedul… 7 minutes ago

STUinSD

Dementiacrats Are the Mob - Stu Cvrk A Japanese H-IIA rocket carrying a United Arab Emirates Mars spacecraft has been placed on the launch pad for Monda… https://t.co/aXx6vgomGn 20 minutes ago

Masky_Jay_Hoody

Creepypasta Slenderverse Fan RT @ABC: A Japanese H-IIA rocket carrying a United Arab Emirates Mars spacecraft has been placed on the launch pad for Monday’s scheduled l… 24 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

NASA Attaches Perseverance Rover to Rocket That’ll Send it to Mars [Video]

NASA Attaches Perseverance Rover to Rocket That’ll Send it to Mars

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover is now 129 feet closer to the Red Planet after being placed atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, ahead of its launch window opening July 30th.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:02Published