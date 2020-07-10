Japanese rocket carrying UAE Mars probe ready for launch

Gold smuggling case: Prime accused Sarith PS brought to special court by NIA



Sarith PS, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case has been brought to a special court by National Investigation Team (NIA) on July 17 in Kochi. The hearing is underway. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on July 16 said that India is in touch with UAE authorities regarding the probe into Kerala gold smuggling case. 30 kg gold concealed in diplomatic baggage was seized at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport by the Customs Department after which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan government has come under fire from the opposition parties including Congress and BJP. BJP chief JP Nadda on July 12 had alleged the involvement of Kerala CM's office in the gold smuggling case.

