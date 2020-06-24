Global  
 

Eddie Howe not giving up on Bournemouth's Premier League survival
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe insists he will not give up on Premier League survival after being “deeply hurt” by a dramatic 2-0 defeat to Southampton.VAR denied Cherries striker Sam Surridge a stoppage-time equaliser to leave their hopes of avoiding relegation hanging by a thread.Southampton substitute Che Adams compounded Bournemouth’s misery by adding to Danny Ings’ opener in the final moments – meaning the hosts remain three points adrift of 17th-placed Watford, with an inferior goal difference and having played a game more.

Man City v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview [Video]

Man City v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Manchester City's Premier League match against Bournemouth as Eddie Howe's men look to cause a huge surprise in their bid to avoid the drop.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published
Bournemouth still alive in fight for survival after beating Leicester [Video]

Bournemouth still alive in fight for survival after beating Leicester

Eddie Howe declared Bournemouth’s Premier League relegation scrap “alive” after an astonishing second-half fightback shocked Champions League-chasing Leicester.Dominic Solanke ended his top-flight goal drought with a timely brace as the struggling Cherries dragged themselves back from the brink to move within three points of safety following a stunning 4-1 win.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Nigel Pearson to be replaced as Watford head coach for final two games of season [Video]

Nigel Pearson to be replaced as Watford head coach for final two games of season

Watford will replace Nigel Pearson for the final two games of the season, the PA news agency understands.The 56-year-old was informed he would be leaving Vicarage Road by the Hornets’ technical director Filippo Giraldi on Sunday.Watford are 17th in the Premier League, three points above the relegation zone, ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Manchester City.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

Watford set to sack Nigel Pearson with club just above relegation zone

 Watford are set to sack manager Nigel Pearson with two games of the Premier League season remaining and the side three points from safety.
BBC News

Leeds United promotion: Fans react to return to Premier League

 Former players and fans react to Leeds United's return to top-flight football for the first time in 16 years.
BBC News

Pep Guardiola at a loss to explain Manchester City’s nine defeats this season [Video]

Pep Guardiola at a loss to explain Manchester City’s nine defeats this season

Pep Guardiola admits he finds it difficult to understand why his Manchester City side have lost nine Premier League games this season.A superb long-range effort by Southampton striker Che Adams saw City slip to a 1-0 loss at St Mary’s on Sunday – the first time in over five years they have been defeated in three consecutive away league games.It is the first such run of Guardiola’s entire managerial career, with Adams taking advantage of Ederson being well off his line to lob in his first-ever Premier League goal on his 25th appearance in the competition.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Manchester City 2-1 Bournemouth: David Silva scores one and assists another to leave Cherries in trouble

 David Silva scores one and assists another in his penultimate home Premier League game to leave Bournemouth in trouble.
BBC News

Bournemouth v Leicester City

 Preview followed by live coverage of Sunday's Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City.
BBC News
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks up Mason Greenwood as Manchester United run riot [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks up Mason Greenwood as Manchester United run riot

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to be blown away by teenager Mason Greenwood after his standout performance against Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published

Obafemi strikes late as Southampton deny Man Utd win

 Southampton substitute Michael Obafemi's 96th-minute equaliser prevents Manchester United from jumping up to third place and leaves their Champions League..
BBC News

Southampton score injury-time equaliser to deny Man Utd top-four spot

 Southampton substitute Michael Obafemi's 96th-minute equaliser prevents Manchester United from jumping up to third place and leaves their Champions League..
BBC News
Manchester United v Southampton: Premier League match preview [Video]

Manchester United v Southampton: Premier League match preview

In-depth match preview of Manchester United's Premier League match against Southampton. As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men look to continue their push for a top-four finish.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Leicester’s Champions League spot at risk after loss to Bournemouth

 London, Jul 12 (efe-epa).- Leicester City suffered what can only be described as a meltdown Sunday against relegation-threatened Bournemouth, blowing a 1-0..
WorldNews

Premier League match preview: Southampton v Arsenal [Video]

Premier League match preview: Southampton v Arsenal

A look ahead at Southampton's home clash against Arsenal.Saints returned from the coronavirus suspension with a bang at Carrow Road last Friday, when Danny Ings, Stuart Armstrong and Nathan Redmond scored in a deserved 3-0 win against Norwich.Hasenhuttl’s men are now preparing to step out at St Mary’s for the first time since March, with Arsenal arriving on the back of a heavy 3-0 loss at Manchester City and galling 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

