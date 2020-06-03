Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Portland Police Struggle To Maintain Order After Weeks Of Nightly Civil Unrest
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Portland Police Struggle To Maintain Order After Weeks Of Nightly Civil Unrest

Portland Police Struggle To Maintain Order After Weeks Of Nightly Civil Unrest

Protests against police brutality in Portland, Oregon, have gone on for 50 nights.

And according to Newser, things got ugly in Portland on Saturday night.

That's when protesters set a police union building ablaze and authorities told them to move on—or else.

The AP reports that police soon put out the fire and began clearing the downtown area, at times using teargas.

Police also tweeted that protesters were removing fencing from outside a federal courthouse and using it to make barricades; seven arrests followed.

Overshadowed amid all this: protesters' actual demands, which include educational reforms and cutting $50 million from the Portland police budget.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Signs Executive Order On Policing, Cities Begin Implementing Reforms [Video]

Trump Signs Executive Order On Policing, Cities Begin Implementing Reforms

President Trump emphasized the need to respect and support law enforcement as he signed an executive order Tuesday addressing policing reforms amid a groundswell of civil unrest that has also..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:09Published
NYPD enforce strict curfew with several arrests [Video]

NYPD enforce strict curfew with several arrests

New York City police moved in on crowds about an hour past curfew on Wednesday night to make arrests as protests continued in the city. Officials were hopeful that an earlier curfew and refined police..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published
Raw Video: CHP, Vallejo Police Chase U-Haul During Civil Unrest [Video]

Raw Video: CHP, Vallejo Police Chase U-Haul During Civil Unrest

The driver of a U-Haul box truck was arrested early Wednesday morning after leading Vallejo police and California Highway Patrol officers on a chase, including going the wrong way on the freeway,..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 07:00Published