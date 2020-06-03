Portland Police Struggle To Maintain Order After Weeks Of Nightly Civil Unrest

Protests against police brutality in Portland, Oregon, have gone on for 50 nights.

And according to Newser, things got ugly in Portland on Saturday night.

That's when protesters set a police union building ablaze and authorities told them to move on—or else.

The AP reports that police soon put out the fire and began clearing the downtown area, at times using teargas.

Police also tweeted that protesters were removing fencing from outside a federal courthouse and using it to make barricades; seven arrests followed.

Overshadowed amid all this: protesters' actual demands, which include educational reforms and cutting $50 million from the Portland police budget.