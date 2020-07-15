Study Reveals The Most Common Serious Complication Following COVID-19 Recovery

A new study from the UK suggests patients with severe COVID-19 may be at risk for a variety of brain complications from stroke to psychosis.

Of 125 patients studied, the most common brain complication was stroke, which occurred in 77 patients.

According to UPI, the study authors say the findings could help guide future research into the neurological complications of COVID-19 and may lead to treatments.