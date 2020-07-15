Study Reveals The Most Common Serious Complication Following COVID-19 Recovery

Armed groups in Colombia are going to extreme measures to ensure the transmission of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 slows down. According to CNN, Human Rights Watch says the groups are using killings and other forms of violence to force civilians to follow their guidance. In communities across Colombia, armed groups have violently enforced their own measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. José Miguel Vivanco, Americas Director Human Rights Watch.
Quick turnaround of test results and contact tracing improve the odds of successfully limiting COVID-19 spread. By providing test results within one day, communities might be able to reduce onward transmission. It also helps save 80% of the people with whom patients have come into contact with. It also helps reduce the spread of the virus by 80% per COVID-19 patient, reports UPI. Contact tracing is a public health approach used to contain the spread of infectious diseases.
Physicians typically diagnose pre-diabetes when a person's blood sugar level is higher than normal, but not high enough to be considered diabetes. And according to UPI, new research from China suggests properly managing the condition could help prevent heart disease in adults who are otherwise healthy. What's more, screening for and managing pre-diabetes can reduce the risk of heart disease progression for those who already have it.
The U.S. could have the coronavirus pandemic "under control" in a matter of weeks if everyone would wear a mask. The prediction comes from Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention. Redfield went on to say that data is continuing to mount proving that "masking works" to slow the spread of the virus. Redfield said masking is one of the most powerful weapons we have to stop the virus along with handwashing and social distancing. According to UPI, the U.S.
More than 75% of American adults are wearing face masks when out in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The data is according to a new survey released Tuesday by the U.S.CDC. The agency recommended the use of face masks April 3 as part of an effort to contain the coronavirus. People who are complying with safety guidelines by wearing a face mask increased by 13% from April to May. According to UPI, many states have since mandated the use of coverings in public spaces.