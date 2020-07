Face masks now required at Pima County libraries

Anyone who enters a public library in Pima County is now required to wear a mask.

EVEN LOOKING INTO POTENTIAL POPUP TESTING SITES IN THENEIGHBORHOODS HIT THE HARDEST.CIARA ENCINAS, KGUN 9 ON YOURSIDE.THE LIBRARY MIGHT BE OPEN --BUT YOU DO HAVE TO WEAR A MASK-- TO GET IN.

THE NEW RULE --COMES FROM THE PIMA COUNTYBOARD OF SUPERVISORS.

AND THEDIRECTOR OF THE COUNTY'SPUBLIC LIBRARIES SAYS THE MASKRULE HAS BEEN IN EFFECT SINCETHE LIBRARIES REOPENED --HEALSO SAYS THOSE WITH A MEDICALEXEMPTION -- CAN TAKEADVANTAGE OF CURBSIDE SERVICE.PEOPLE WHO ARE NOT ABLE TOWEAR MASKS WE ARE MORE THANHAPPY TO HELP THEM AT CURBSIDESO THAT MEANS SOMEONE WILLBRING THEIR BOOKS OUT TO THEMIF THERE ARE ITEMS THEY NEEDPRINTED OR MADE COPIES WE AREHAPPY TO MAKE THEM AND TAKETHEM OUT TO THEM AS WELL.

ANDSTARTING ON MONDAY -- THELIBRARY IS MOVING TO AREGIONAL SERVICES.

THE GOAL ISTO MINIMIZE EXPOSURE TOCOVID-19.

WE HAVE A LIST OFTHE TEN LIBRARIES STILLOFFERING COMPUTER -- PRINTING-- COPYING -- AND FAXINGSERVICES ON OUR WEBSITE --KGUN NINE DOT COM.AND THE CITY OF TUCSON MASK UP