Homegrown Harry Kane is the ‘special one’ for Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Harry Kane English association football player
Tottenham 3-0 Leicester: Son Heung-min and Harry Kane scoreTottenham boost their chances of Europa League football next season and inflict a huge blow on Leicester's Champions League ambitions.
BBC News
'Incredible' Kane keeps Tottenham in the hunt for EuropeJose Mourinho branded Harry Kane's commitment to Tottenham "incredible" after the England captain put his body on the line to score his 200th club goal in a 3-1..
WorldNews
Newcastle United 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Harry Kane scores 200th club goal in winHarry Kane passes 200 club career goals as Tottenham beat Newcastle United to boost their Europa League qualification hopes.
BBC News
Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Association football club
Spurs coast to victory to dent Leicester's Champions League hopesTottenham boost their chances of Europa League football next season and inflict a huge blow on Leicester's Champions League ambitions.
BBC News
Spurs pursuit of Hojbjerg puts Winks future in doubt - Sunday's gossipTottenham move for Saints midfielder, new deal for Manchester United forward, plus more.
BBC News
Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Leicester
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:30Published
UEFA Europa League Annual association football club competition organized by UEFA since 1971
Kessie inspires Milan comeback, Napoli held at BolognaFranck Kessie scored for the third consecutive Serie A game as AC Milan boosted their Europa League hopes with a 3-1 comeback win over Parma on Wednesday to move..
WorldNews
Leicester City and unitary authority area in England
Leicester couple share 'heart-warming' Covid recovery in hospitalMichael and Gillian England would hold hands and have tea together each day they were in hospital.
BBC News
Premier League Association football league in England
Eddie Howe not giving up on Bournemouth's Premier League survival
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Nigel Pearson to be replaced as Watford head coach for final two games of season
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
Watford set to sack Nigel Pearson with club just above relegation zoneWatford are set to sack manager Nigel Pearson with two games of the Premier League season remaining and the side three points from safety.
BBC News
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources