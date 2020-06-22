Global  
 

Messi brace gives Barca therapeutic 5-0 final day win
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:55s - Published
Quique Setien vows to carry on as coach as long as he has the job and while he feels the backing of the Barcelona board.

Quique Setién Quique Setién Spanish association football player and manager

Setien says things are fine with Messi amid contract speculation [Video]

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:30Published
Barca's title hopes dealt blow after Celta Vigo's later equaliser [Video]

Quique Setien's Barcelona twice threw away the lead in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo as they lose ground in the title race.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:02Published
There is room for Real Madrid to lose points - Barca coach [Video]

Barcelona's Quique Setien says there is a good chance Real Madrid could leave some points on the board, giving an opening for Barca to reclaim the top spot.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:56Published
You could think VAR is not being used correctly - Barca coach Setien [Video]

Barcelona manager Quique Setien says the VAR might not be being used correctly.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:39Published

FC Barcelona FC Barcelona Association football club in Barcelona

Messi set for seventh La Liga golden boot after scoring twice as Barca beat Alaves

 Lionel Messi looks set to win his seventh La Liga golden boot after scoring twice in Barcelona's win over Alaves on the final day.
BBC News

Real Madrid clinches 34th La Liga title with win over Villarreal

 There was Zinedine Zidane again, being thrown into the air by his Real Madrid players in another title celebration. With the Frenchman back in charge, Madrid is..
WorldNews

'Things have to change' - Messi reacts as Barca concede title to Real

 Barcelona captain Lionel Messi says "things have to change" at the club as they lose to Osasuna and Real Madrid win La Liga.
BBC News
Barca prepare for must win La Liga match against Osasuna [Video]

Hopes are fading fast that they can win league title, but to have any chance they must win on Thursday

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:37Published

Lionel Messi Lionel Messi Argentine footballer

FC Barcelona unveil new uniform as they prepare for La Liga decisive week [Video]

Messi, Busquets and Griezmann present the new 2020-21 Barcelona kit before joining their teammates on the training pitch.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:23Published

Garth Crooks' team of the week: Sterling, Martial, Pope, Antonio, McGoldrick

 Who could challenge Ronaldo and Messi for a Ballon d'Or? Find out in Garth Crooks' team of the week.
BBC News

