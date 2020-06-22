Messi brace gives Barca therapeutic 5-0 final day win

|
Quique Setién Spanish association football player and manager
Setien says things are fine with Messi amid contract speculation
Barca's title hopes dealt blow after Celta Vigo's later equaliser
There is room for Real Madrid to lose points - Barca coach
You could think VAR is not being used correctly - Barca coach Setien
FC Barcelona Association football club in Barcelona
Messi set for seventh La Liga golden boot after scoring twice as Barca beat AlavesLionel Messi looks set to win his seventh La Liga golden boot after scoring twice in Barcelona's win over Alaves on the final day.
BBC News
Real Madrid clinches 34th La Liga title with win over VillarrealThere was Zinedine Zidane again, being thrown into the air by his Real Madrid players in another title celebration. With the Frenchman back in charge, Madrid is..
WorldNews
'Things have to change' - Messi reacts as Barca concede title to RealBarcelona captain Lionel Messi says "things have to change" at the club as they lose to Osasuna and Real Madrid win La Liga.
BBC News
Barca prepare for must win La Liga match against Osasuna
Lionel Messi Argentine footballer
FC Barcelona unveil new uniform as they prepare for La Liga decisive week
Garth Crooks' team of the week: Sterling, Martial, Pope, Antonio, McGoldrickWho could challenge Ronaldo and Messi for a Ballon d'Or? Find out in Garth Crooks' team of the week.
BBC News
