Messi brace gives Barca therapeutic 5-0 final day win

Quique Setien vows to carry on as coach as long as he has the job and while he feels the backing of the Barcelona board.

Who could challenge Ronaldo and Messi for a Ballon d'Or? Find out in Garth Crooks' team of the week.

FC Barcelona unveil new uniform as they prepare for La Liga decisive week Messi, Busquets and Griezmann present the new 2020-21 Barcelona kit before joining their teammates on the training pitch.

Barca prepare for must win La Liga match against Osasuna Hopes are fading fast that they can win league title, but to have any chance they must win on Thursday

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi says "things have to change" at the club as they lose to Osasuna and Real Madrid win La Liga.

There was Zinedine Zidane again, being thrown into the air by his Real Madrid players in another title celebration. With the Frenchman back in charge, Madrid is..

Lionel Messi looks set to win his seventh La Liga golden boot after scoring twice in Barcelona's win over Alaves on the final day.

You could think VAR is not being used correctly - Barca coach Setien Barcelona manager Quique Setien says the VAR might not be being used correctly.

There is room for Real Madrid to lose points - Barca coach Barcelona's Quique Setien says there is a good chance Real Madrid could leave some points on the board, giving an opening for Barca to reclaim the top spot.

Barca's title hopes dealt blow after Celta Vigo's later equaliser Quique Setien's Barcelona twice threw away the lead in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo as they lose ground in the title race.

Setien says things are fine with Messi amid contract speculation Setien says his relationship with Messi is fine

Lionel Messi looks set to win his seventh La Liga golden boot after scoring twice in Barcelona's win...