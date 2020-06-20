Lampard heaps praise on Chelsea as they make the FA Cup final

|
FA Cup preview: Man United v Chelsea
Chelsea wary of Man United's 'potent' front three, says Lampard
Olivier Giroud strikes as Chelsea close on Champions LeagueLondon: Frank Lampard admitted Chelsea are struggling with nerves as they chase a place in the Champions League next season after Olivier Giroud scored the only..
Frank Lampard on 1-0 win against Norwich: Job done
Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea: De Gea errors help settle FA Cup semi-finalChelsea will play Arsenal in the FA Cup final after two howlers from David de Gea settle their semi-final against Manchester United.
Solskjaer on FA Cup: We're just one step away
Man Utd without injured Shaw for FA Cup semi-final against ChelseaPreview followed by live coverage of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final between Manchester United and Chelsea.
Arteta hopes FA Cup run persuades Aubameyang to stay
'Lethal in attack' - watch Aubameyang's sublime FA Cup doublePierre-Emerick Aubameyang seals the deal with two goals in 2-0 victory over Manchester City, sending Arsenal into the FA Cup final.
Spurs pursuit of Hojbjerg puts Winks future in doubt - Sunday's gossipTottenham move for Saints midfielder, new deal for Manchester United forward, plus more.
Manchester United: 'My players are not divers', says boss Ole Gunnar SolskjaerOle Gunnar Solskjaer says his Manchester United players are not divers and "none of them try to con the referee at all".
My players are not divers - Man Utd boss SolskjaerOle Gunnar Solskjaer says his Manchester United players are not divers and "none of them try to con the referee at all".
Arsenal v Manchester City: FA Cup sem-final preview
Pep Guardiola backs Mikel Arteta to lead Arsenal back to the top
England to play Wales in October friendly at WembleyEngland will play Wales in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Wembley Stadium on 8 October.
De Gea 'proud' to beat Schmeichel record at Man UtdDavid de Gea has spoken of his pride after surpassing Peter Schmeichel's appearance record for an overseas player at Manchester United.","content":"David de Gea..
Solskjaer defends under-fire goalkeeper De Gea
Mourinho 'upset' with VAR after Spurs and United draw 1-1
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Winning trophies is key to club culture going forward
