Lampard heaps praise on Chelsea as they make the FA Cup final

Solskjaer defends under-fire goalkeeper De Gea



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer doubted Roy Keane’s opinion that David De Gea is overrated and that he would have saved Steven Bergwijn’s goal in the 1-1 draw at Tottenham. The former Manchester United midfielder did not mince his words in his assessment of the Spanish goalkeeper’s attempt to keep out Bergwijn’s first-half strike. Keane, in his role as a pundit on Sky Sports, said De Gea should not be allowed on the bus after the game and that he would have saved Bergwijn’s effort, even though the Spaniard pulled off a good save from Son Heung-min. “I think we’re disappointed they scored the first time they had a chance,” Solskjaer said. “The boy hit it really well. The ball moves. “Roy was a fantastic midfielder, a good friend of mine, but I’m not sure he would have stopped it.

