Lampard heaps praise on Chelsea as they make the FA Cup final
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Frank Lampard heaped praise on Chelsea’s players after overcoming Manchester United to reach the FA Cup final.An empty Wembley Stadium played host to the top-four rivals’ fourth meeting of the season, with the Blues making amends in some style for defeats in the three previous encounters.Olivier Giroud put Chelsea ahead in first-half stoppage time, with De Gea somehow letting through a long-range Mason Mount strike moments into the second half before Harry Maguire scored an own goal.

FA Cup preview: Man United v Chelsea [Video]

FA Cup preview: Man United v Chelsea

Frank Lampard has insisted Chelsea are not out for revenge against Manchester United in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final. Take a look at the stats here.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published
Chelsea wary of Man United's 'potent' front three, says Lampard [Video]

Chelsea wary of Man United's 'potent' front three, says Lampard

Frank Lampard says Chelsea's defence must be on high-alert during their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:44Published

Olivier Giroud strikes as Chelsea close on Champions League

 London: Frank Lampard admitted Chelsea are struggling with nerves as they chase a place in the Champions League next season after Olivier Giroud scored the only..
WorldNews
Frank Lampard on 1-0 win against Norwich: Job done [Video]

Frank Lampard on 1-0 win against Norwich: Job done

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard holds a post-match press conference after his team beat Norwich 1-0 at home in the Premier League.Lampard was pleased to get the three points despite only one goal against the lower-ranking team.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea: De Gea errors help settle FA Cup semi-final

 Chelsea will play Arsenal in the FA Cup final after two howlers from David de Gea settle their semi-final against Manchester United.
BBC News
Solskjaer on FA Cup: We're just one step away [Video]

Solskjaer on FA Cup: We're just one step away

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his Manchester United team are focused on getting to the FA Cup final at Wembley ahead of their semi-final clash with Chelsea on Sunday July 19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published

Man Utd without injured Shaw for FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea

 Preview followed by live coverage of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final between Manchester United and Chelsea.
BBC News

Arteta hopes FA Cup run persuades Aubameyang to stay [Video]

Arteta hopes FA Cup run persuades Aubameyang to stay

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit a match-winning brace to beat Manchester City and seal Arsenal’s place in the FA Cup final – and head coach Mikel Arteta hopes such nights can convince the forward to sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.The Gunners secured a 2-0 victory over holders City to reach a record 21st FA Cup final after Aubameyang struck in either half as Pep Guardiola’s side proved profligate in front of goal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

'Lethal in attack' - watch Aubameyang's sublime FA Cup double

 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seals the deal with two goals in 2-0 victory over Manchester City, sending Arsenal into the FA Cup final.
BBC News

Spurs pursuit of Hojbjerg puts Winks future in doubt - Sunday's gossip

 Tottenham move for Saints midfielder, new deal for Manchester United forward, plus more.
BBC News

Manchester United: 'My players are not divers', says boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his Manchester United players are not divers and "none of them try to con the referee at all".
BBC News

My players are not divers - Man Utd boss Solskjaer

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his Manchester United players are not divers and "none of them try to con the referee at all".
BBC News

Arsenal v Manchester City: FA Cup sem-final preview [Video]

Arsenal v Manchester City: FA Cup sem-final preview

An in-depth look at Arsenal's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley, as the holders take on the most decorated side in the competition's history.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published
Pep Guardiola backs Mikel Arteta to lead Arsenal back to the top [Video]

Pep Guardiola backs Mikel Arteta to lead Arsenal back to the top

Pep Guardiola expects Arsenal to become contenders for the top prizes under his former assistant Mikel Arteta.Manchester City boss Guardiola will face his protege in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

England to play Wales in October friendly at Wembley

 England will play Wales in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Wembley Stadium on 8 October.
BBC News

De Gea 'proud' to beat Schmeichel record at Man Utd

 David de Gea has spoken of his pride after surpassing Peter Schmeichel's appearance record for an overseas player at Manchester United.","content":"David de Gea..
WorldNews
Solskjaer defends under-fire goalkeeper De Gea [Video]

Solskjaer defends under-fire goalkeeper De Gea

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer doubted Roy Keane’s opinion that David De Gea is overrated and that he would have saved Steven Bergwijn’s goal in the 1-1 draw at Tottenham. The former Manchester United midfielder did not mince his words in his assessment of the Spanish goalkeeper’s attempt to keep out Bergwijn’s first-half strike. Keane, in his role as a pundit on Sky Sports, said De Gea should not be allowed on the bus after the game and that he would have saved Bergwijn’s effort, even though the Spaniard pulled off a good save from Son Heung-min. “I think we’re disappointed they scored the first time they had a chance,” Solskjaer said. “The boy hit it really well. The ball moves. “Roy was a fantastic midfielder, a good friend of mine, but I’m not sure he would have stopped it.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published
Mourinho 'upset' with VAR after Spurs and United draw 1-1 [Video]

Mourinho 'upset' with VAR after Spurs and United draw 1-1

Jose Mourinho harsh on VAR as Tottenham Hotspur were denied a Premier League victory against Manchester United due to a late penalty.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:18Published

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Winning trophies is key to club culture going forward [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Winning trophies is key to club culture going forward

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it's "important" his side has made it through to the semi-final of the FA cup, after a last minute winner from defender Harry Maguire.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

Lampard heaps praise on Chelsea as United boss Solskjaer defends keeper De Gea

Frank Lampard heaped praise on Chelsea’s players after overcoming Manchester United to reach the FA...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Frank Lampard sends message to Chelsea stars over Man Utd penalties

Frank Lampard sends message to Chelsea stars over Man Utd penalties Frank Lampard has warned his Chelsea stars that Manchester United players will ‘dangle a leg’...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •News24Belfast Telegraph


No revenge talk, guys!

No revenge talk, guys! Frank Lampard has warned his Chelsea stars not to get distracted by talk of revenge against...
Mid-Day - Published


ExaminerSport

Irish Examiner Sport Lampard heaps praise on Chelsea as United boss Solskjaer defends keeper De Gea https://t.co/C0VpC77oPx 45 minutes ago

Football_BTS

Football BTS ‘Big character for us' – Frank Lampard heaps praise on this Chelsea player https://t.co/9YI6OfsxLQ #Football #FootballNews #Soccer 4 days ago

eyefootball

Eyefootball.com ‘Big character for us’ – Frank Lampard heaps praise on this Chelsea player https://t.co/jVqbg7Hcdk 5 days ago

caughtoffside

CaughtOffside 'Big character for us' - Frank Lampard knows how important this #CFC player remains to their Champions League aspir… https://t.co/rl0oMaSBMA 5 days ago


