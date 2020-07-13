Nick Jonas is "so grateful" for his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, as he marked her 38th birthday on Saturday (18.07.20) with a glowing tribute.

'So grateful we found one another': Nick Jonas gushes over Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. They never fail to...

Sometimes Priyanka Chopra is simply burnin' up with pride at being Mrs. Jonas. There are her...

Nick Jonas took to his Instagram page and wished Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her 38th birthday.