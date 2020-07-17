Global  
 

Cannon's 'dark contemplation': Nick Cannon is struggling with suicidal thoughts
Nick Cannon has been contemplating "continuing [his] physical existence on this planet", sparking concern he is struggling with suicidal thoughts.

