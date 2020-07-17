Cannon's 'dark contemplation': Nick Cannon is struggling with suicidal thoughts
Nick Cannon has been contemplating "continuing [his] physical existence on this planet", sparking concern he is struggling with suicidal thoughts.
first of his name RT @PopCrave: Nick Cannon mourns the death of rapper Ryan Bowers:
“After waking up & barely rising from my own dark contemplation of conti… 20 minutes ago
Perlita ♡ I really hope someone checking up on Nick Cannon. that Instagram post he made of his friend commiting suicide & say… https://t.co/kFlzyXmRam 3 hours ago
- Nick Cannon Hints at Suicidal Thoughts After Friend Takes His Own Life: Nick Cannon seemed to have contemplated sui… https://t.co/1j7LdMJxP8 3 hours ago
