Cannon's 'dark contemplation': Nick Cannon is struggling with suicidal thoughts
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Cannon's 'dark contemplation': Nick Cannon is struggling with suicidal thoughts

Cannon's 'dark contemplation': Nick Cannon is struggling with suicidal thoughts

Nick Cannon has been contemplating "continuing [his] physical existence on this planet", sparking concern he is struggling with suicidal thoughts.

