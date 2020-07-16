We're Open Detroit: Rochester business offers 'mini-wedding' package during pandemic
In today’s We’re Open Detroit, we are taking you to the Royal Park Hotel where they are open for weddings.
They are helping couples with their nuptials, while still maintaining safety precautions during the pandemic.
