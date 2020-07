Reeves addresses Covid-19 response on national news Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:10s - Published 3 minutes ago Reeves addresses Covid-19 response on national news There are more than 850 patients hospitalized with confirmed covid-19 cases in Mississippi. Sunday morning Governor Tate Reeves was on national news explaining how the state is working to get those number down. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend OF THEUNION WITH JAKE TAPPERDISCUSSING THIS STATE'SRISING NUMBER OF COVID-19 CASES,WHICHARE PUTTING A STRAIN ON OURHOSPITALSYSTEM...THE GOVERNOR SAYS ADDITIONALMEASUREARE BEING LOOKED AT TO HELP SLOWTHESPREAD..."WE HAVE IMPLEMENTED MASKMANDATES, WE'RE LOOKING ATBARS. WE HAVE TALKED A LOT ABOUTBARS AND THE POTENTIALSPREAD THERE OVER THE LAST SIXOR SEVEN DAYS. AND WE ARETAKING STOCK OF WHAT IS GOING ONTHERE AND WE MAY IMPLEMENTADDITIONAL MEASURES IN THENEAR FUTURE."CURRENTLY THREE OF THE FOURSTATES THATBORDER MISSISSIPPI ARE UNDER ASTATEWIDEMASK MANDATE -- IN THE MAGNOLIASTATE ONLY 13OF 82 COUTIES ARE UNDER THEMANDATE..."ISN'T THAT LIKE HAVING PART OFTHE POOL THAT IS IS OKAY TO PEEIN, IMEAN PEOPLE TRAVEL FROM COUNTYTO COUNTY... "NO ITIS NOT AT ALL LIKE THAT...REEVES SAYS HE BELIEVES FOR THEMOSTPART MISSISSIPPIANS IN THE OTHER69 COUNTIESNOT UNDER THE MANDATE ARECOMPLYING..."I HAVE HEARD FROM BUSINESSOWNERS WHO HAVE SAID THATPOLITICIANS NOT IMPOSING STATEMANDATES PUT THEM IN A TOUGHSPOT.""IT IS A COMPLICATED PROCESS ANDTO THOSE BUSINESSOWNERS THAT SUGGEST THINGS AREDIFFICULT FOR THEM, WELLTHINGS ARE DIFFICULT ACROSSAMERICAN RIGHT NOW.THIS WEEK STATE HEALTH DIRECORDR.THOMAS DOBS SAYS THERE ARE EIGHTMAJORMEDICAL CENTERS IN MISSISSIPPIWITH NO I-C-U BEDS AVAILABLE BECAUSE OFTHEOUTBREAK...REEVES SAYS DESPITE THAT --MISSISSIPPI HAS APLAN..."IT IS NOT UNUSUAL FOR OURPAITENTSTO BE TRANSFERED FROM ONEHOSPITAL TO THE NEXT AND THAT ISJUST THE NATURE OF THE BEAST INARUAL STATE. AND SO THIS IS NOTSOMTHING THAT IS UNCOMMON, IS ITCHALLENGING ABSOLUTLY IT IS.DOES COVID-19 MAKE IT MOREDIFFICULT AND MORE CHALLENGINGABSOLUTLY IT DOES. BUT WE AREPREPARED AND WE WILL MAKE THEDECISIONS TO MAKE SURE EVERYPAITENT GET'SQUALITY CARE."MARCUS HUNTER 16 WAPT NEWS DOCTOR THOMAS DOBBS ISSUING ANEMERGE





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Reeves, Dobbs meet with Dr. Deborah Birx in Mississippi



Gov. Tate Reeves and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs met Wednesday in Mississippi with Dr. Deborah Birx. The governor and Dobbs said they were encouraged after meeting with Birx, the coordinator.. Credit: WAPT Duration: 09:00 Published 4 days ago Early Trials For Coronavirus Vaccine Show "Promise"



A COVID-19 vaccine has been found to induce immune responses in some volunteers. The vaccine was developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health reports CNN. Immune responses were detected.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42 Published 5 days ago Why Arizona is Suffering the Worst COVID-19 Outbreak in the US



Why Arizona Is Suffering the Worst COVID-19 Outbreak in the US During the week of June 30, coronavirus cases in AZ more than tripled the national average. This equates to 55 cases of the virus per.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:22 Published 1 week ago