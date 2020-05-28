Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stars come out to support London and Whipsnade zoos
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Stars come out to support London and Whipsnade zoos

Stars come out to support London and Whipsnade zoos

A host of celebrities are lining up behind Sir David Attenborough to support ZSL London Zoo in its hour of need in a new video conference call-themed campaign.Top talent including Jonathan Ross, Catherine Tate and Alan Carr voice zoo animals plotting ways to save the zoo.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Gyms and pools reopen in England amid bleak financial warnings for leisure industry [Video]

Gyms and pools reopen in England amid bleak financial warnings for leisure industry

The London Aquatics Centre and Gym in Stratford, east London, has reopened itsdoors to customers for the first time since lockdown, but the move comes amiddire financial warnings for the industry as a whole. Interview with MarkSesnan, managing director of GLL.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published

'Everyone has seen this story over and over': A Brixton grocer's eviction sparks a gentrification fightback

 When a US developer threatened the existence of Nour Cash & Carry, a south London institution, its customers got organised, writes Adam Satariano
Independent

Record numbers of coronavirus cases in every global region

 London: Almost 40 countries have reported record single-day increases in coronavirus infections over the past week, around double the number that did so the..
WorldNews

'We're far from home, but here we have a little corner to ourselves': Latin Village protesters call for market to be reopened

 Ian Johnston speaks to Latin Americans living in north London who fear the market, which hosts the second-largest Latino community in the UK, could soon be..
Independent

Pedestrian killed by van 'fleeing' stabbing at London pub

 Vehicle found abandoned near scene of collision after failing to stop
Independent

Whipsnade Whipsnade Human settlement in England

Don’t let ZSL go extinct, says Sir David Attenborough [Video]

Don’t let ZSL go extinct, says Sir David Attenborough

Sir David Attenborough will front a landmark TV appeal to save conservation charity behind London and Whipsnade Zoos “from extinction”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:42Published

David Attenborough David Attenborough British broadcaster and naturalist

Sir David Attenborough to give geography lessons on BBC Bitesize [Video]

Sir David Attenborough to give geography lessons on BBC Bitesize

Primary school children from across the country will have the opportunity to learn geography from Sir David Attenborough on June 16 and Thursday on BBC Bitesize. Students aged 5-11 years old will experience an inspiring and engaging lesson taught by Sir David as he encourages them to look at the world around them.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Catherine Tate Catherine Tate English comedian, actress and writer


Alan Carr Alan Carr English comedian and television personality

Adele felt like Jennifer Lopez after organising her friend Alan Carr's wedding [Video]

Adele felt like Jennifer Lopez after organising her friend Alan Carr's wedding

Adele felt like Jennifer Lopez when she organised her friend Alan Carr's wedding, as she compared the experience to Jennifer's 2001 movie 'The Wedding Planner'.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:22Published
'Tell me that diet now!': Alan Carr wants Adele's weight loss secrets [Video]

'Tell me that diet now!': Alan Carr wants Adele's weight loss secrets

Alan Carr wants Adele's diet secrets after his close pal lost a reported seven stone.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:56Published

Jonathan Ross Jonathan Ross English television and radio presenter

Jonathan Ross defends JK Rowling following online transgender row [Video]

Jonathan Ross defends JK Rowling following online transgender row

Jonathan Ross has supported JK Rowling following a transgender row. The 54-year-old author had responded to an article headlined “Creating a more equal post-Covid-19 world for people who menstruate”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rhukusa

Sherri Lynn Stars come out to support London and Whipsnade zoos https://t.co/iJmdMflhpl 6 days ago