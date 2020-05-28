Stars come out to support London and Whipsnade zoos

Sir David Attenborough to give geography lessons on BBC Bitesize



Primary school children from across the country will have the opportunity to learn geography from Sir David Attenborough on June 16 and Thursday on BBC Bitesize. Students aged 5-11 years old will experience an inspiring and engaging lesson taught by Sir David as he encourages them to look at the world around them.

