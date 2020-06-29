Security guard killed in Shotgun Willies machete attack identified.



Related videos from verified sources Suspect Identified In Shotgun Willie's Stabbings As Kyle Swain



The man accused of stabbing four people at a Glendale strip club before he was shot and killed by a security guard has been identified as Kyle Evan Swain, 40, of Arvada. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:09 Published 1 day ago 4 terrorists who attacked Pakistan Stock Exchange killed by security forces in Karachi



As per Pakistan media, around four terrorists who attacked Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi were killed by security forces. They stormed the Pakistan Stock Exchange building on June 29 and opened.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13 Published 3 weeks ago