Gov. Mike DeWine 'not ruling out' statewide mask mandate
Gov.
Mike DeWine told NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday that he is not ruling out a statewide mask mandate.
LONG THEY STICK AROUND IN A FEWMINUTES.
WTAP Television Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he is not ruling out a statewide mask mandate as 60 percent of the state is already requ… https://t.co/dPrSZ7yInR 5 days ago
Advanced Ins Designs RT @WEWS: Don't be surprised if DeWine issues a statewide mandate.
https://t.co/cN5VSq0mVg 6 days ago
WTAP Television Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he is not ruling out a statewide mask mandate as 60 percent of the state is already requ… https://t.co/hGFCGaGjgp 6 days ago
Susie Q RT @WNDU: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he is not ruling out a statewide mask mandate as 60 percent of the state is already required to wear f… 6 days ago
Rick Sabine RT @AVCNewsAlerts: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine isn't ruling out putting in a place a statewide mask order. On NBC's Meet the Press, DeWine sa… 6 days ago
WNDU Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he is not ruling out a statewide mask mandate as 60 percent of the state is already requ… https://t.co/hwtwAHLfSS 1 week ago
AVC News Ohio Governor Mike DeWine isn't ruling out putting in a place a statewide mask order. On NBC's Meet the Press, DeWi… https://t.co/E7KmpbHINc 1 week ago
Lolly Gaggins Gov. Mike DeWine 'not ruling out' statewide mask mandate https://t.co/cyKYnIK5VQ via @YouTube 1 week ago
Gov. Kemp addresses refusal to issue statewide mask mandateAlthough Governor Brian Kemp continues to encourage Georgians to take safety precautions to slow COVID-19, he says he will not issue a statewide mask mandate.
Gov. Holcomb issues statewide mask mandateThe statewide Indiana face mask mandate will begin on Monday, July 27.
Ohio governor: Masks must be worn statewide, starts ThursdayOhio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that a mandatory mask order will be expanded statewide to slow the spread of the coronavirus.