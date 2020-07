Jehovah's Witnesses Go Online - Boise, ID 7/19/20 Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 02:12s - Published 2 minutes ago Jehovah's Witnesses Go Online - Boise, ID 7/19/20 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend JEHOVA'SWITNESSES HOLDCONFERENCESAROUND THEWORLD... AND THEYEXPECTED 14MILLION PEOPLE THISYEAR IN TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY-SEVEN COUNTRIES...WHICH ALSOINCLUDED ACONFERENCE INNAMPA.HOWEVER... WHENTHE PANDEMICSTARTED... JEHOVA'SWITNESSES CLOSEDTHEIR PLACES OFWORSHIP... THEIRPUBLIC MINISTRY...AND MOVED THEIRCONFERENCESONLINE.IDAHO NEWS SIXREPORTER STEVEDENT PROVIDESDETAILS ON WHATTHIS ALL MEANS.JEHOVA'SWITNESSES HAVEBEEN HOLDINGCONVENTIONS IN THEU.S. SINCE 1897 ANDTHEY EXPECTEDAROUND 20,000PEOPLE TO SHOW UPIN NAMPA BUT THISYEAR IT DIDN'THAPPEN AS THEYDECIDED BACK INAPRIL TO MOVE THEIRCONFERENCESONLINE."IT IS A MODERN-DAYMIRACLE ANDREALLY ITSELF IS ANACT OF LOVE THATWE FEEL IS A GIFT TOTHE WORLD."JEHOVA'SWITNESSES USEDTWO GUIDINGPRINCIPALS TO MAKETHEIR DECISIONSTHE SANCTITY OFLIFE AND LOVE THYNEIGHBOR."WE THOUGHT ITWAS AN ACT OF LOVETO STOP OUR PUBLICMINISTRY STOPGOING TO PEOPLE'SDOORS ANDKNOCKING ON THEMAND CEASE ALLPUBLICGATHERINGS."JEHOVA'SWITNESSES HAVEAROUND 8.5 MILLIONMEMBERS BUT THEYEXPECTED 14MILLION PEOPLEFROM ALL OVER THEWORLD TO ATTENDTHEIRCONFERENCES."THE REASON WHYPEOPLE COME TOOUR CONVENTIONAND THE REASONWHY PEOPLE LOOKFORWARD TO THEMIS BECAUSE THEYARE SO UPLIFTING."SO JEHOVA'SWITNESSES BEGAN AHUGE UNDERTAKINGTO PRODUCE ONLINECONTENT THATNEEDED TO BETRANSLATED IN 511LANGUAGES IN ANEFFORT TO HELPPEOPLE THROUGH ADARK TIME."ALL THE THINGSTHEY THOUGHTCOULD BRING THEMJOY COULD BETAKEN AWAY LIKETHAT WE SAW AWORLD THAT WASBROUGHT TO ITSKNEES BY APANDEMIC IN THREEWEEKS EVERYTHINGTHAT WE PUT OURTRUST INDISINTEGRATED."WITH MANY THINGSIN OUR SOCIETY OUTOF OUR CONTROLAND LOOKING MUCHDIFFERENT JEHOVA'SWITNESSES LOOKSAT THOSEINTANGIBLES THATCAN DELIVER PEOPLEHOPE."TO BE ABLE TOHAVE INNER JOYBASED ON OURFAITH OURRELATIONSHIP WITHOUR CREATOR OUROUR NEIGHBOR ANDOUR FAMILIES THATIS TRUE JOY THATCAN BE SUSTAINED."STEVE DENT IDAHO





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Jehovah's Witnesses moves summer conferences to an online format



Jehova's Witnesses expected to have nearly 20,000 people at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa for a conference. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 02:01 Published 2 hours ago