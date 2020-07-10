United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars

Japanese rocket carrying UAE Mars probe ready for launch



A Japanese H-IIA rocket carrying a United Arab Emirates Mars spacecraft has been placed on the launch pad for Monday’s scheduled liftoff for the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission, officials said.The launch of the orbiter – named Amal, or Hope – from Tanegashima Space Centre on a small southern Japanese island was initially scheduled for last Wednesday but was delayed due to bad weather in the region.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published on January 1, 1970