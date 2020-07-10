United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars

|
Mars Fourth planet from the Sun in the Solar System
Japanese rocket carrying UAE Mars probe ready for launch
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
UAE ready for historic first mission to MarsThe United Arab Emirates is counting down to the launch of its Hope probe to the Red Planet.
BBC News
Japan rocket carrying UAE Mars probe ready for Monday launchTOKYO: A Japanese H-IIA rocket carrying a United Arab Emirates Mars spacecraft has been placed on the launch pad for Monday’s scheduled liftoff for the Arab..
WorldNews
United Arab Emirates country in Middle East
China moves rocket into place for upcoming Mars missionChina has moved a rocket into position to launch a rover to Mars in one of three upcoming missions to the red planet, one from the U.S. and another by the United..
WorldNews
