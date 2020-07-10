Global  
 

United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:58s - Published
United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars

United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars

The United Arab Emirates launched its first mission to Mars on Monday (July 20) as it strives to develop its scientific and technological capabilities and reduce its reliance on oil.

Japanese rocket carrying UAE Mars probe ready for launch [Video]

Japanese rocket carrying UAE Mars probe ready for launch

A Japanese H-IIA rocket carrying a United Arab Emirates Mars spacecraft has been placed on the launch pad for Monday’s scheduled liftoff for the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission, officials said.The launch of the orbiter – named Amal, or Hope – from Tanegashima Space Centre on a small southern Japanese island was initially scheduled for last Wednesday but was delayed due to bad weather in the region.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

UAE ready for historic first mission to Mars

 The United Arab Emirates is counting down to the launch of its Hope probe to the Red Planet.
BBC News

Japan rocket carrying UAE Mars probe ready for Monday launch

 TOKYO: A Japanese H-IIA rocket carrying a United Arab Emirates Mars spacecraft has been placed on the launch pad for Monday’s scheduled liftoff for the Arab..
WorldNews

China moves rocket into place for upcoming Mars mission

 China has moved a rocket into position to launch a rover to Mars in one of three upcoming missions to the red planet, one from the U.S. and another by the United..
WorldNews

