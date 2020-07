Customers React To Trader Joe's Controversy Over 'Racist' Product Labels Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:47s - Published 2 minutes ago Customers React To Trader Joe's Controversy Over 'Racist' Product Labels Trader Joe's has said it will take action following outrage about its product labels that included names like "Trader Ming's," "Trader Jose" and "Arabian Joe." Brittney Hopper reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this