Real Madrid to 'disconnect' and rest ahead of City match, says Zidane

Zinedine Zidane French association football manager and former player
Leganés ends Madrid's perfect runMADRID — Real Madrid ended its Spanish league title-winning campaign with a 2-2 draw that relegated Leganés after four straight seasons in the first division...
Zidane says Real Madrid will not switch off ahead of City testZinedine Zidane said Saturday that his players will not be given any holiday after La Liga ends this weekend as Real Madrid turn their attention to their crunch..
Real Madrid clinches 34th La Liga title with win over VillarrealThere was Zinedine Zidane again, being thrown into the air by his Real Madrid players in another title celebration. With the Frenchman back in charge, Madrid is..
Zizou the mastermind & brilliant Benzema - how Real Madrid won back La LigaFrom securing the defence to getting the best out of his fringe players, Zinedine Zidane may have found the way to end Barcelona's dominance in Spain.
Real Madrid CF Association football club in Madrid
Leganes relegated despite draw with La Liga champions Real MadridChampions Real Madrid draw their final La Liga game which relegates opponents Leganes to the second division.
City Large and permanent human settlement
I-T raids in Delhi, Jaipur in tax evasion case against Rajasthan groupThe Income Tax Department is conducting searches in four cities, including Delhi and Jaipur, in connection with a tax evasion case against a Rajasthan-based..
Guardiola confident CAS will find in City's favour
Sterling scores hat-trick as City hit Brighton for five
Klopp expects Liverpool reaction after City defeat
La Liga Top professional Spanish football division
Messi set for seventh La Liga golden boot after scoring twice as Barca beat AlavesLionel Messi looks set to win his seventh La Liga golden boot after scoring twice in Barcelona's win over Alaves on the final day.
CD Leganés Association football club in Leganés, Spain
Griezmann is automatic first choice - Barca's coach Setien says
Real Madrid train as La Liga re-start looms
Barcelona train as La Liga re-start nears
Manchester City F.C. Association football club
Nigel Pearson to be replaced as Watford head coach for final two games of season
Arteta hopes FA Cup run persuades Aubameyang to stay
'Lethal in attack' - watch Aubameyang's sublime FA Cup doublePierre-Emerick Aubameyang seals the deal with two goals in 2-0 victory over Manchester City, sending Arsenal into the FA Cup final.
UEFA Champions League European association football tournament
Tottenham 3-0 Leicester: Son Heung-min and Harry Kane scoreTottenham boost their chances of Europa League football next season and inflict a huge blow on Leicester's Champions League ambitions.
Spurs coast to victory to dent Leicester's Champions League hopesTottenham boost their chances of Europa League football next season and inflict a huge blow on Leicester's Champions League ambitions.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pleased with important three points after slow start
