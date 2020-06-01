Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Real Madrid to 'disconnect' and rest ahead of City match, says Zidane
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Real Madrid to 'disconnect' and rest ahead of City match, says Zidane

Real Madrid to 'disconnect' and rest ahead of City match, says Zidane

Zinedine Zidane says he and his players will rest for a couple of days before turning their attentions to Manchester City in the Champions League after ending their La Liga campaign with a 2-2 draw at Leganes.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Zinedine Zidane Zinedine Zidane French association football manager and former player

Leganés ends Madrid's perfect run

 MADRID — Real Madrid ended its Spanish league title-winning campaign with a 2-2 draw that relegated Leganés after four straight seasons in the first division...
WorldNews

Zidane says Real Madrid will not switch off ahead of City test

 Zinedine Zidane said Saturday that his players will not be given any holiday after La Liga ends this weekend as Real Madrid turn their attention to their crunch..
WorldNews

Real Madrid clinches 34th La Liga title with win over Villarreal

 There was Zinedine Zidane again, being thrown into the air by his Real Madrid players in another title celebration. With the Frenchman back in charge, Madrid is..
WorldNews

Zizou the mastermind & brilliant Benzema - how Real Madrid won back La Liga

 From securing the defence to getting the best out of his fringe players, Zinedine Zidane may have found the way to end Barcelona's dominance in Spain.
BBC News

Real Madrid CF Real Madrid CF Association football club in Madrid

Leganes relegated despite draw with La Liga champions Real Madrid

 Champions Real Madrid draw their final La Liga game which relegates opponents Leganes to the second division.
BBC News

City City Large and permanent human settlement

I-T raids in Delhi, Jaipur in tax evasion case against Rajasthan group

 The Income Tax Department is conducting searches in four cities, including Delhi and Jaipur, in connection with a tax evasion case against a Rajasthan-based..
IndiaTimes
Guardiola confident CAS will find in City's favour [Video]

Guardiola confident CAS will find in City's favour

Raheem Sterling struck a hat-trick as Manchester City crushed Brighton 5-0, Pep Guardiola confident ahead of CAS decision.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:56Published
Sterling scores hat-trick as City hit Brighton for five [Video]

Sterling scores hat-trick as City hit Brighton for five

Raheem Sterling struck a hat-trick as Manchester City crushed Brighton 5-0, Pep Guardiola confident ahead of CAS decision.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:56Published
Klopp expects Liverpool reaction after City defeat [Video]

Klopp expects Liverpool reaction after City defeat

Klopp pleased with Liverpool character despite heavy defeat

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:35Published

La Liga La Liga Top professional Spanish football division

Messi set for seventh La Liga golden boot after scoring twice as Barca beat Alaves

 Lionel Messi looks set to win his seventh La Liga golden boot after scoring twice in Barcelona's win over Alaves on the final day.
BBC News

CD Leganés CD Leganés Association football club in Leganés, Spain

Griezmann is automatic first choice - Barca's coach Setien says [Video]

Griezmann is automatic first choice - Barca's coach Setien says

Barcelona coach Quique Setien backs Antoine Griezmann to shine ahead of La Liga encounter against Leganes on Tuesday (June 16).

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:03Published
Real Madrid train as La Liga re-start looms [Video]

Real Madrid train as La Liga re-start looms

Real Madrid players prepare for La Liga re-start

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:32Published
Barcelona train as La Liga re-start nears [Video]

Barcelona train as La Liga re-start nears

Barcelona train ahead of the return of La Liga

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:54Published

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Nigel Pearson to be replaced as Watford head coach for final two games of season [Video]

Nigel Pearson to be replaced as Watford head coach for final two games of season

Watford will replace Nigel Pearson for the final two games of the season, the PA news agency understands.The 56-year-old was informed he would be leaving Vicarage Road by the Hornets’ technical director Filippo Giraldi on Sunday.Watford are 17th in the Premier League, three points above the relegation zone, ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Manchester City.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
Arteta hopes FA Cup run persuades Aubameyang to stay [Video]

Arteta hopes FA Cup run persuades Aubameyang to stay

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit a match-winning brace to beat Manchester City and seal Arsenal’s place in the FA Cup final – and head coach Mikel Arteta hopes such nights can convince the forward to sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.The Gunners secured a 2-0 victory over holders City to reach a record 21st FA Cup final after Aubameyang struck in either half as Pep Guardiola’s side proved profligate in front of goal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

'Lethal in attack' - watch Aubameyang's sublime FA Cup double

 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seals the deal with two goals in 2-0 victory over Manchester City, sending Arsenal into the FA Cup final.
BBC News

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

Tottenham 3-0 Leicester: Son Heung-min and Harry Kane score

 Tottenham boost their chances of Europa League football next season and inflict a huge blow on Leicester's Champions League ambitions.
BBC News

Spurs coast to victory to dent Leicester's Champions League hopes

 Tottenham boost their chances of Europa League football next season and inflict a huge blow on Leicester's Champions League ambitions.
BBC News
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pleased with important three points after slow start [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pleased with important three points after slow start

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased to see Manchester United recover from a slow start to remain in the hunt for Champions League qualification with a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Thursday.Marcus Rashford opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time and he also produced a wonderful piece of skill to help Anthony Martial wrap up the contest late on.It ensured the Red Devils moved back level on points with fourth-placed Leicester, who were able to get the better of Sheffield United earlier in the day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Zidane says Real Madrid will not switch off ahead of City test

Zidane says Real Madrid will not switch off ahead of City test Zinedine Zidane said Saturday that his players will not be given any holiday after La Liga ends this...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •News24


Sergio Ramos is the leader of Real Madrid team – Zinedine Zidane (Video)

Having led the team to their 34th La Liga title this season, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos...
SoccerNews.com - Published

News24.com | Zinedine Zidane urges Real Madrid to finish the job with title in their grasp

Zinedine Zidane has warned his players not to believe La Liga is already won as Real Madrid chase the...
News24 - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Public celebrations of Real Madrid's La Liga win confined to vehicles to curb spread of COVID-19 [Video]

Public celebrations of Real Madrid's La Liga win confined to vehicles to curb spread of COVID-19

Spanish football titans Real Madrid secured the La Liga victory last night (July 16) after a 2-1 win over Villarreal.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 06:03Published
There's a lot of noise around us, we just think about Villarreal - Zidane [Video]

There's a lot of noise around us, we just think about Villarreal - Zidane

Real Madrid coach insists his side are just taking it one game at a time with La Liga title nearly their's

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:32Published
League is not done yet says Zidane, doesn't comment on James future [Video]

League is not done yet says Zidane, doesn't comment on James future

RESENDING WITH SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: NEWS CONFERENCE WITH REAL MADRID MANAGER ZINEDINE ZIDANE / B-ROLL OF JAMES RODRIGUEZ SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (JULY 10, 2020) (LA LIGA / MEDIA PRO - NO RESALES) 1. REAL

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:48Published