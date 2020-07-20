National Pride: Dev Bahadur of Uttarakhand martyred on Ladakh border | Oneindia News

Dev Bahadur of Uttarakhand was martyred on the Ladakh border.

Jawan Dev Bahadur Was patrolling in the night when he fell on the dynamite which was lying on the ground.

The resident of Gorikalla, Kichcha Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand twenty four year Karan Dev aka Dev Bahadur was deputed in Leh- Ladakh and was stay put in the Banbasssaa camp.

Young, dashing n energetic Karan Dev aka Dev Bahadur was recruited in Gorkha regiment in 2016 and his family including the parents were very happy to see their son serving the nation n also looking after the family.

Dev Bahadur's elder brother Kishan Bahadur is also in the army and is posted in Gwalior.

On hearing the news of his brother's martyrdom, he reached Kichha on Sunday morning.

