Boy, 2 Men Shot In Auburn Gresham
The victims were all members of a family that had gathered to remember a man who was killed two years ago.
CBS 2's Jeremy Ross reports.
Vigil Held For 96-Year-Old Woman Stabbed to Death In Auburn GreshamMyrtis Jackson was killed in the attack and a 57-year-old woman was wounded. Family members say the assailant used a pitchfork.
Firefighter Injuring While Battling House Fire In Auburn GreshamA Chicago firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
4 People Shot In Auburn GreshamA child was among those wounded in the shooting at 76th and Loomis streets.