2020 Kia Cadenza Driving Video

The refreshed 2020 Kia Cadenza premium sedan made its debut today at the Chicago Auto Show.

Brimming with new design elements, technology and available convenience features, the 2020 Cadenza remains true to its mission of offering luxurious interior surroundings combined with a quiet and composed ride.

Significant interior enhancements for 2020 improve ergonomics and a number of newly standard Kia Drive Wise1 driver-assist technologies make time behind the wheel of the Cadenza more pleasant than ever.When it goes on sale later this year, the 2020 Cadenza will be available in two trims: Technology and Limited, while last year’s Premium trim has been eliminated.

Pricing will be announced closer to the vehicle’s on-sale date.