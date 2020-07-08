Museum Collection Documentation Centre - 110 Years of Alfa Romeo

Located in Arese, on the outskirts of Milan, the Alfa Romeo Museum is a true brand center that houses more than 200 historical vehicles, making it the natural venue to celebrate the brand’s 110th anniversary.

As a special gift to all the “Alfisti” fans around the world, Alfa Romeo now opens the museum’s previously private collection storage areas to the public, inviting visitors to enjoy an additional 150 cars, plus trophies, artwork, and engines for road, air and marine mobility.

The collection is divided into 18 themed zones, ranging from the brand's earliest cars, such as the 20/30 ES, to Formula racers, with Formula 1 and Formula Indy models among them.