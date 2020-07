Idahoans find new hobbies during the pandemic, including racing remote control cars Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:59s - Published 6 minutes ago Idahoans find new hobbies during the pandemic, including racing remote control cars We talked with the owner of Action Hobbies in Meridian who told us the summer months are normally their slowest, but this year remote control cars and planes have been flying off the shelves like it is Christmas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ACTION HOBBIESTELLS US... HE'SSEEN AN INCREASE INSALES DURING THEPANDEMIC... ANDIDAHO NEWS SIXREPORTER STEVEDENT SHOWS USWHAT RACING THESECARS IS ALL ABOUT.REMOTE CONTROLCARS FLY AROUNDAN INDOOR CARPETTRACK IN NAMPA."I GOT INTO THISABOUT A MONTHAGO I JUST WANTEDTO DO SOMETHING IWANTED TO HAVEFUN I WANTED TOGET A TRUCK AGAINSO I GOT A TRUCK IJUST REALLY GOTINTO IT BECAUSE IWANTED TO HAVESOMETHING TO DOTHAT I CAN ENJOY."JEREMY WANN ISPART OF A NEWCONTINGENT OFRACERS WHOATTEND EVENTS PUTTOGETHER BY A NONPROFITORGANIZATIONCALLED TREASUREVALLEY RC."I ALWAYS TRY TOMAKE SURE THAT WEGET EVERYBODYTHAT WANTS TORACE GETS TORACE."DANE DURFEE SPENTTHREE MONTHSDETAILING HIS CAR."I GO BY TURTLE."DANE DURFEE IS ONEOF THE RACEDIRECTORS ATTREASURE VALLEYRC."I LIKE THECAMARADERIEHAVING EVERYBODYKNOW ME AS TURTLETHEY EXPECTNOTHING OF ME ANDI EXPECT NOTHINGOF THEM BUT WE GOOUT AND BASH ANDHAVE FUN."I TALKED WITH THEOWNER OF ACTIONHOBBIES WHO SELLSRC CARS ANDPLANES IN MERIDIANHE TOLD US SUMMERIS USUALLY THEIRSLOW SEASON BUTDURING THEPANDEMIC THEIRSALES RIVAL THEIRCHRISTMAS SALESBUT THAT HAS ALSOLIMITED THEIRSUPPLY AS MOREPEOPLE TRY OUTTHIS HOBBY LIKEJEREMY."ESPECIALLY WITHMY DISABILITY I'VEBEEN ABLE TOENJOY TALKING TOPEOPLE AND PEOPLEARE VERY HELPFULHERE THEY WANT TOBE ABLE TO SEE YOUHAVE FUN ANDPEOPLE ARE WILLINGTO GIVE YOU ADVICETHEY HELPED ME FIXMY CAR A COUPLEOF TIMES MAKEADJUSTMENTS SO ITCAN HANDLE BETTERON THE TURNS."JEREMY WAS BORNWITHARTHROGRYPOSISMULTIPLECONGENITA... A RAREDISORDER THATCREATES PROBLEMSWITH TENDONS ANDSTIFF JOINTS BUTTHAT DIDN'T STOPJEREMY FROMGETTING SECOND INTHIS NOVICE RACE."I STEER WITH MYTHUMB AND MOSTPEOPLE STEER WITHTHEIR WHOLE HANDBUT I FEEL LIKE I GOTIT DOWN I'M DOINGBETTER."STEVE DENT IDAHONEWS SIX





