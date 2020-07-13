Global  
 

Brooklyn Beckham's ex says he is 'too immature' for marriage
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Brooklyn Beckham's ex says he is 'too immature' for marriage

Brooklyn Beckham's ex says he is 'too immature' for marriage

Brooklyn Beckham's ex-girlfriend Lexy Panterra thinks he's "way too immature to get married", but wishes him the best in his romance with fiancée Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn Beckham Brooklyn Beckham English model and photographer

Nicola Peltz wore Victoria Beckham dress in engagement shot [Video]

Nicola Peltz wore Victoria Beckham dress in engagement shot

Nicola Peltz wore a dress designed by her future mother-in-law Victoria Beckham to announce her engagement to Brooklyn Beckham.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published
Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Are Engaged [Video]

Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Are Engaged

David and Victoria Beckham's son, Brooklyn will be walking down the aisle. Brooklyn Beckham asked Nicola Peltz to marry him, and she said yes. Beckham popped the question two weeks ago, but the happy couple announced the news on Saturday. According to CNN, 21-year-old Brooklyn and 25-year-old Peltz began dating at the end of 2019. No word yet on a date for the big day.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:29Published
Trending: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are engaged, Armie Hammer and wife split, and Jada Pinkett-Smith admits affair with [Video]

Trending: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are engaged, Armie Hammer and wife split, and Jada Pinkett-Smith admits affair with

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now:Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are engaged, Armie Hammer and wife split, and Jada Pinkett-Smith admits affair with August Alsina.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Nicola Peltz Nicola Peltz American actress


