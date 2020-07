'Dortmund a fantastic opportunity for Bellingham' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:32s - Published 5 minutes ago 'Dortmund a fantastic opportunity for Bellingham' England U17 coach Kevin Betsy says Birmingham midfielder Jude Bellingham has 'outstanding character' and believes his impending move to Borussia Dortmund is a 'fantastic opportunity' for the midfielder. 0

