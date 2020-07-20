Heavy traffic at Bhairon Marg due to road closure on Ring Road

Global  
 

Heavy traffic jam was observed on Bhairon Marg in Delhi on July 20.

Jam occurred due to road closure near IP Depot on Ring Road.

Delhi Traffic police advised commuters to avoid Bhairon Marg via Ring road to Rajghat side and take Mathura road, ITO for Rajghat.

Security on high alert in Delhi; full dress rehearsal in J&K ahead of I- Day [Video]

Security on high alert in Delhi; full dress rehearsal in J&K ahead of I- Day

India gears up to celebrate the nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15. Security has been put on high alert in the national capital. Strict checking on vehicular movement is being done across the city. This year, curtailed celebrations have been planned in view of Covid pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Tricolour flag at Delhi's Red Fort to mark Independence Day. The Prime Minister will also address the nation on August 15. It will be PM Modi's second Independence Day speech of his second consecutive term in office. In Jammu and Kashmir, a full dress rehearsal was held in Doda ahead of the Independence Day. The Tricolour flag was unfurled by Additional Dy Commissioner, Doda, Kishori Lal. A march past also took place by cadets at the Sports Stadium. Jammu and Kashmir Police, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) took part in the dress rehearsal. Students of educational institutions also participated and presented cultural program at the event.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:05Published

UP girl with both knees damaged will walk again, thanks to actor Sonu Sood

 Pragya, whose both knees were seriously damaged in a road accident, tweeted to actor Sonu Sood for help, and he replied after talking to a surgeon and called her..
DNA
Security on high alert as Independence Day nears [Video]

Security on high alert as Independence Day nears

As Independence Day is a day ahead, security in the national capital has been strengthened. Strict vehicular checking is also being done in all parts of Delhi. The 74th Independence Day celebrations have been kept minimal in view of surging COVID cases in the country. 15 August will be marked by musical performances by Army, Navy and Indian Air Force.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

IMD forecasts heavy rains in Mumbai; Delhi to witness light showers

 IMD has predicted light rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining areas during the next 2 hours.
DNA

NHAI sets up SPV for Delhi-Mumbai e-way

 Delhi-Mumbai expressway, Ahmedabad-Dholera and Amritsar-Jamnagar are scheduled for completion by March 2023 and nine more are to be completed by March..
IndiaTimes

Mathura Road, Delhi Mathura Road, Delhi


Raj Ghat and associated memorials Raj Ghat and associated memorials Memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi, India

PM Modi inaugurates Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra at Raj Ghat [Video]

PM Modi inaugurates Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra at Raj Ghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Raj Ghat on August 08. After paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, he inaugurated Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra on. Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra is an interactive experience center built to promote 'Swachh Bharat Mission'.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published

