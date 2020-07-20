Heavy traffic at Bhairon Marg due to road closure on Ring Road

India gears up to celebrate the nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15. Security has been put on high alert in the national capital. Strict checking on vehicular movement is being done across the city. This year, curtailed celebrations have been planned in view of Covid pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Tricolour flag at Delhi's Red Fort to mark Independence Day. The Prime Minister will also address the nation on August 15. It will be PM Modi's second Independence Day speech of his second consecutive term in office. In Jammu and Kashmir, a full dress rehearsal was held in Doda ahead of the Independence Day. The Tricolour flag was unfurled by Additional Dy Commissioner, Doda, Kishori Lal. A march past also took place by cadets at the Sports Stadium. Jammu and Kashmir Police, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) took part in the dress rehearsal. Students of educational institutions also participated and presented cultural program at the event.
As Independence Day is a day ahead, security in the national capital has been strengthened. Strict vehicular checking is also being done in all parts of Delhi. The 74th Independence Day celebrations have been kept minimal in view of surging COVID cases in the country. 15 August will be marked by musical performances by Army, Navy and Indian Air Force.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Raj Ghat on August 08. After paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, he inaugurated Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra on. Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra is an interactive experience center built to promote 'Swachh Bharat Mission'.
A part of the retaining wall of the ridge road at NS Patkar Marg collapsed in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall. Traffic on both sides of the road has been halted. BMC staff, fire brigade and police present..